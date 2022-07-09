WILMINGTON — After 66 years of service to the Wilmington community, the beloved Lucci’s Supermarket is getting a new look and new name this summer. Lucci’s announced that it has been sold to McKinnon’s Supermarkets and will reopen this July under the McKinnon’s name.
In a statement made by both McKinnon’s and Lucci’s, the companies announce that McKinnon’s purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
“We hope to bring the best of the Lucci’s and McKinnon’s traditions together to the Wilmington location,” said Ed and Carl Penta, brothers and co-owners of McKinnon’s. “Lucci’s has been an important business in Wilmington for many years, and we hope to continue that tradition as an important part of the community there. In response to the many questions on the matter, we definitely will be keeping Lucci’s famous subs and sandwiches just as they are.”
Lucci’s Market has been a family-owned market, known for its deli and Susan’s Kitchen, with a long-held legacy of quality products and customer service. McKinnon’s itself has been family owned and operated since 1946. McKinnon’s will continue to operate the store much the same as John and Susan Lucci and the Lucci family have for the last 66 years, but will bring to the location their expertise and signature selection of fresh and marinated meats, including McKinnon’s Best Angus and their famous Marinated Sirloin Tips.
“We are happy to be selling the business to the Penta Family and McKinnon’s. We feel very comfortable with their ownership style and know they will treat the customers, store and employees well,” said John and Susan Lucci.
All Lucci’s current employees will be employed by McKinnon’s. Over the next few weeks McKinnon’s hopes to make the gradual transition to the McKinnon’s brand, and they look forward to a mid-July 2022 grand re-opening as McKinnon’s Market.
On their website, Lucci’s describes their long history in Wilmington over the years.
“Lucci’s Market is the store you’ve been trusting for over 65 years. Since its inception, Lucci’s has been dedicated to serving its customers well. John and Assunta Lucci emigrated from Italy in the 1920’s. They established a small store in Stoneham.
“Working with them, their son John began to learn the business. When John returned from the Korean War, he decided he wanted to open his own business. His father helped him find a location in Wilmington.
“John married Marjorie Landry and they planned to work together. John and Midge cleaned up the store, put up some shelves, and on Jan. 9, 1956, they opened Lucci’s Market. The original store was rather small; they only stayed in it for two years. Midge and John built a new store in the same location. John Sr., Midge, and Assunta worked in this second store.
“They stayed in this location for approximately 10 years. Following, they built in Lucci’s present location. John Lucci Jr. grew up in the supermarket business. He had the privilege of working with his grandmother Assunta (who worked well into her 80s), and his parents.
“He started helping out at age 10 and has worked full time at Lucci’s since his 1980 graduation from Bentley College. His wife Susan began working in the store in 1992. Susan’s Kitchen was constructed and opened in 2007. John and Susan manage the store carrying on the tradition his parents started.”
On the Lucci’s Supermarket Facebook Page, there was also a message from the Lucci’s owners:
“The Lucci family and staff would like to thank our local community. Your continued support through our 66 years of business could not be more appreciated. Our family, staff and patrons have helped make this a special place. With our thanks — John and Susan”
John and Susan Lucci are thanked for so many years of service to the Wilmington community. Lucci’s Supermarkets has been an important part of the Wilmington community for over 60 years, and while the name may be changing, the legacy Lucci’s leaves behind will only continue as it enters a new chapter this summer.
