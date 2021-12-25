WILMINGTON — Wilmington resident Aaron Dancewicz is working towards the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout with a fundraiser for the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Department with the goal of adding flagpoles to the town common.
Dancewicz is fundraising for his cause via a GoFundMe page, (gofundme.com), where donors can donate, leave comments and share the fundraiser with others. The page was made Nov. 9, 2021.
The GoFundMe Page description reads as follows:
“My name is Aaron Dancewicz. I am a Scout in Troop 126, Wilmington, Massachusetts, working on behalf of Wilmington’s Veterans Affairs Department to add six flagpoles on the town common. The flagpoles will serve as a backdrop for the existing Wilmington Veterans Monument and will fly the flags of each of the branches of the United States military services: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps., Coast Guard and The Space Force. This project will demonstrate the town's commitment and support of the military men and women of the past, present and future.
“As I work towards earning the Eagle Scout Rank, I hope to raise approximately $7,500 so I can facilitate this worthy project. Excess funds raised above the cost of the completed project will be donated directly to the Wilmington’s Veterans Affairs Depart ment. Thank you for your support.”
As of Dec. 21, 2021, Aaron has raised $1,455 of the $7,500 he is aiming for.
The Eagle Scout Rank is a prestigious honor in the Boy Scouts of America, it’s the highest rank a Scout can achieve in the Boy Scouts.
An Eagle Scout is, according to the Boy Scout Newsroom (https://www.scoutingnewsroom.org), an achievement-based honor.
“The fact that a boy is an Eagle Scout has always carried with it a special significance.
“The award is a performance-based achievement whose standards have been well-maintained over the years. Not every boy who joins a Boy Scout troop earns the Eagle Scout rank. This represents more than 2.25 million Boy Scouts who have earned the rank since 1912.”
According to the Boy Scouts website, the requirements to be an Eagle Scout are:
• Being an active member as a Life Scout for at least six months
• Filling out an application with a description of how you have lived by Scout Oath and Law as well as the names of individuals who would be willing to give a recommendation
• Earning 21 merit badges, some of the badges required are Citizenship in the World, Personal Management, Cooking, and First Aid.
Dancewicz is wished the best of luck in his endeavors to become an Eagle Scout, and it should be noted that it is aspirational citizens like him that will someday change the world for the better.
Those who wish to donate to Dancewicz’s cause can do so at this address: https://www.gofundme.com/f/military-flag-pole-display-for-wilmington-ma?utm_campaign=p_lico+sharesheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
