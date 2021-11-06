WILMINGTON — During last week’s School Committee meeting, there was a single public comment before the Superintendent’s Report and the announcement of a new mental health tool for staff, students, and families.
Wilmington resident Jeffrey Cohen spoke up doubting the safety of COVID-19 vaccines released under emergency use and promoting the efficacy of natural immunity. He stated there are studies showing the effectiveness of treatments for COVID-19 like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
He added that students are less likely to contract, transmit, or die from COVID, implying that in his opinion there should not be a mask or vaccine requirement for them.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand announced WHS senior Joey Dynan as the recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent’s Excellence Award. He shared the criteria including a student’s 3-year cumulative average, pursuit of excellence, and class rank.
Dynan, he said, was in the top 3 in his class and established himself as a band section leader, a varsity athlete in more than one sport, and a faithful volunteer with the Parish of the Transfiguration.
Brand’s update from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported the continuance of the mask mandate for all indoor public-school activity for schools with less than 80 percent in vaccination rates. The current numbers he gave for the eligible schools were 39 percent of middle school students and 80 percent of middle school staff, compared to 72 percent of high school students and 76 percent of high school staff vaccinated.
He also mentioned that all public buildings in town are under mask mandate as of the beginning of the month.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes asked if nasal congestion was a symptom warranting a COVID-19 test. Brand answered this would not prompt testing, nor would a single symptom alone.
The district-wide unofficial enrollment count he shared was 2,869 students from this fiscal year. Last year there were 2,889. He added that the enrollment at the secondary level had decreased by 5.8 percent.
He also gave updates with regard to the MSBA process for the new Wildwood School and the middle school program review. He explained that the Wildwood School Building Committee met for the first time and came up with a communication plan for the public. He mentioned these meetings are open to the public and subject to the requirements to share their agendas and keep minutes. The next two would be on Nov. 16 and Jan. 11.
David Ragsdale assured the public there would be plenty of opportunity for community involvement through the course of this building project, starting with the special Town Meeting scheduled for March.
Lastly, Brand declared that the work involving middle school staff as part of the middle school program review would be put on pause due to a lack of staff volunteers.
“Nothing has changed or altered course in terms of belief of this being an important next step to guide where the school will go,” he maintained.
Jay Samaha commented that the lack of staff buy-in for the program review was worrying. He recalled that there was a large group of staff who said they were interested before, so he wanted to see work done to address their hesitation.
While the board was disheartened to see some of the work paused, they also tried to focus on the opportunities presented by the review process. Byrnes recognized how the review could positively impact enrollment and the school culture.
Melissa Plowman said she saw an opportunity for Middle School Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk to start reaching out and building relationships with parents and caregivers in gathering programmatic feedback from them.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson wanted to make sure that these efforts are being done in a way that puts kids first.
The committee also received a presentation from Coordinator of Behavioral Health and Social Emotional Support Christine Murray on a new mental health tool for the district. The tool she discussed is called Care Solace. This online resource has separate portals for the school clinical teams, staff, and families to seek support and pathways of care for mental health issues.
If it’s a clinical team reaching out, the service would locate a referral for a mental health care provider and then send the family along to a Care Loop or Care Companion with a warm handoff. Murray mentioned they’d done eight within the week of having the resource.
Staff or families using it could ask for support for any family member, not just the student or staff person, she explained. She also mentioned that she was working with the Board of Health and the Wilmington Police Department to open up this resource to anyone in the community.
The concerns from the board related to the level of difficulty it might be finding a service provider and how the effectiveness of the tool would be measured.
The last item sought volunteers for the Successor Agreement negotiations. Jesse Fennelly, Plowman, and Bryson all volunteered.
The next School Committee meeting will be on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the WHS media room.
