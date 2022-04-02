WILMINGTON — Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich discussed the first guidelines provided by the Department of Housing and Community Development regarding MBTA community multi-family housing district requirements at the Board of Selectmen meeting this past Monday night.
Gingrich explained that this legislation passed in 2021 but the guidelines were issued more recently. As Wilmington is an MBTA community and in scope for the legislation, the penalty for noncompliance would leave the town ineligible for grants including MassWorks, Housing Choice Initiative, and the Local Capital Projects Fund.
Among the requirements placed on Wilmington from the DHCD guidelines which she broke down for the board were those for dedicating a zoning district of at least 50 acres located within a half-mile radius of the MTBA, without age restrictions, suitable for families and children, with capacity for 20 percent of the town’s overall housing units, and meeting a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre. The housing unit requirement is based upon Wilmington being designated as a “bus service community” by the state.
For the 50-acre requirement, Gingrich showed that there isn’t an existing district in town within a half mile of either MBTA station that is already 50 acres. She presented the board with images portraying the half-mile radii of the two train stations. The central business district is about 35 acres, and so is the industrial, business, and commercial-industrial district.
Gingrich clarified that the requirements are meant to be for zoning, but they’re not housing mandates. However, from what she saw so far, she understood that a lot of surrounding communities had similar questions and concerns. After the DHCD receives the responses at the end of the week, she’d be hoping that the final guidelines coming this summer will broaden the legislation and scale back the requirements.
Selectman Judy O’Connell proposed that the classification of Wilmington as a bus community is a misclassification. Gingrich then started going through the response she’d prepared for the DHCD. She suggested that maybe the state counted the place where the MTBA bus turns around in Wilmington on the Woburn line (but does not stop) as a bus stop or considered Anderson/Woburn as a bus stop when only the Logan Express runs through there.
“My first comment is: please re-evaluate our status as a bus service community,” Gingrich said.
Her response also recommended that the DHCD take another look at the recommendation for a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre. She said that considering streets and parks within the 50 acres, the district would need more than 15 units per acre to achieve the gross 15 units. She also would be explaining that the 50-acre requirement won’t work for all of the MTBA communities.
Gingrich then brought up the fact that the guidelines were proposing things not mentioned in the legislation. For example, the capacity for 20 percent of all of the town’s housing in that district was not in the legislation.
“This amplification of what’s required may be beyond what [the DHCD] is allowed to do,” she continued.
The legislation had not placed as many requirements upon towns; it was the guidelines placing these extra burdens.
O’Connell wondered what the purpose of this guideline was. She also pondered how the MTBA could meet the additional demand of increased ridership due to increased housing capacity near train stations.
Caira asked to clarify if the capacity was a mandate or similar to a forced 40B situation, where any developer could come in to the designated multi-family housing as a right district.
“This is definitely going to be a challenge for a lot of folks,” Gingrich replied.
She said that it doesn’t seem like the DHCD has taken an appropriate level of analysis for their requirements being implemented.
Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that the town relied on the grant money in question here if they don’t comply, especially from MassWorks for the Princeton Properties project. He said that he could see these rules about housing units leading to burdens.
Gingrich mentioned next steps beyond the deadline for comments at the end of the week: the final guidelines to be released in the summer, the town’s action plan due at the end of the year, hopeful approval from the DHCD next March, and the zoning to be adopted by 2024.
She added that the timeline didn’t seem to take into account the zoning change process. Overall, she said that she sees the DHCD guidelines as contradictory in nature.
