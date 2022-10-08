WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting featured updates from the Veterans Services Department and various town building projects. Before getting to the meeting items, Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell acknowledged that the board members wore something gold that night in recognition of childhood cancer awareness.
The board approved the request of Richard Lowe, on behalf of Tremezzo, to change the manager of the all-alcohol license from Mauro Lucchesi to Richard Lowe. Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman confirmed that the application and documents were complete. She also shared the recommendation of the Chief of Police to approve the request.
Along with approving, board member Greg Bendel thanked Lowe for choosing Wilmington.
Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia and Veterans Agent Michael Frotten came before the board to explain the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (or PACT) Act.
Cimaglia first recognized that it’s also suicide prevention month and referenced how many veterans turn to suicide when the battle follows them home. He reminded folks to follow “ACE” when it comes to someone needing support: ask if they’re considering suicide, show care for the person and be with them, and escort them to professional care.
He promoted the new suicide prevention number 988 and also invited anyone with concerns to call the Veterans Services Department.
He went on to provide that the PACT Act expands veterans affairs healthcare and benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits. Michael Frotten detailed how the act opens up more “presumptives,” which assume the presumption of a disease because of exposure to a certain toxin in a certain service area.
Cimaglia named diseases added to this qualification such as asthma, kidney cancer, melanoma, emphysema, and bronchitis. Some of the updates also pertain to specific areas where they acknowledge toxins were present, such as serving in Laos, Cambodia, Guam, or Bahrain.
Frotten advised that veterans who may have previously applied for disability and been denied due to being outside of the area or list of diseases may now reapply as applicable. He said that he’s seeing the Veterans Affairs department take the previously denied cases more quickly. However, new cases may not be considered until January.
Cimaglia commented that the passing of the act has brought an influx of calls and questions to their office. He recommended that anyone interested in reapplying with a previously denied request contact their office first for help filling out the forms. The phone number is 978-694-2040, and their email is veterans@wilmingtonma.gov.
Lilia Maselli asked if a claim could be made post-mortem, and Cimaglia invited anyone wondering about that to call as well.
Gary DePalma thanked Cimaglia and Frotten for all they do to watch over the town’s veterans and families.
“To think that you’re eager to take on more [cases] just speaks to the quality of people that you are,” said Bendel.
They moved the Salute to Service to this point of the meeting and gave recognition and salute to Frotten for his 13 years of service in active duty in the US Army. Bendel spoke to his presence at every veterans event and commitment of service to the town.
There were three memos that night from Town Manager Jeff Hull, presented by Inman. The first was a report back on the existing earth piles at 205 and 207 Lowell St. Inman reported that Health Director Shelly Newhouse confirmed there’s no regulatory requirement for these to be tested, because there’s no evidence of contamination according to the DEP, and the material is supposed to be put back into the ground in the same place from which it was taken.
Kevin Caira asked about the destruction of buildings and testing for asbestos in response. Inman replied that this letter only pertained to the earth mentioned, but she would look into asbestos testing requirements before building destruction.
Hull’s second memo pertained to the Wildwood School Building Committee expecting the result of the study to relocate the school’s programs within the next few weeks. This would hopefully include narrowing down the list of options and all of the cost estimates.
After the committee meets on Oct. 3, they’ll provide a recommendation to the School Committee, the School Committee would agree on a budget item, and any necessary funding item may be incorporated into the 2024 fiscal budget.
Lastly, Hull wrote to the board regarding the requested services for hiring an Owners’ Project Manager for the new Wildwood School, to be sent to the MSBA for approval.
Inman shared a public release from the Wilmington Conservation Commission inviting residents to participate in the annual Town Clean-up Day on Oct. 15, rain or shine. The release also reminded participants to dress appropriately, pick up supplies from the town hall, and use maps from the Department of Planning and Conservation’s website.
Reading Municipal Light Department sent an invitation to an open house on Oct. 6 at 218 Ash St., Reading from 3 to 6 p.m. The event would feature face painting, balloon art, and information about RMLD programs.
The board also received a memo from the Environmental Protection Agency about a series of interviews with residents that would influence their community involvement process to be finalized later in the fall. They also collected further data on the depth and shape of the bedrock.
Meanwhile, the EPA said their negotiations with potentially responsible parties continue.
The board approved requests regarding the schedule for early voting in the November election, signing the purchase and sale agreement and deed of town-owned land pursuant to Article 52 from this past Town Meeting, and Wilmington High School girls basketball to hold a fundraising car wash on Oct. 30 in the municipal parking lot.
They’ll meet next on Tuesday Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., since Monday Oct. 10 is a holiday.
