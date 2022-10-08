Town Crier

WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting featured updates from the Veterans Services Department and various town building projects. Before getting to the meeting items, Select Board Chair Judy O’Con­nell acknowledged that the board members wore something gold that night in recognition of childhood cancer awareness.

The board approved the request of Richard Lowe, on behalf of Tremezzo, to change the manager of the all-alcohol license from Mauro Lucchesi to Rich­ard Lowe. Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman confirmed that the application and documents were complete. She also shared the recommendation of the Chief of Police to approve the request.

Along with approving, board member Greg Ben­del thanked Lowe for choosing Wilmington.

Veterans Services Direc­tor Lou Cimaglia and Vet­erans Agent Michael Frot­ten came before the board to explain the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (or PACT) Act.

Cimaglia first recognized that it’s also suicide prevention month and referenced how many veterans turn to suicide when the battle follows them home. He reminded folks to follow “ACE” when it comes to someone needing support: ask if they’re considering suicide, show care for the person and be with them, and escort them to professional care.

He promoted the new suicide prevention number 988 and also invited anyone with concerns to call the Veterans Services De­partment.

He went on to provide that the PACT Act ex­pands veterans affairs healthcare and benefits for veterans who were ex­posed to toxins and burn pits. Michael Frotten de­tailed how the act opens up more “presumptives,” which assume the presumption of a disease because of exposure to a certain toxin in a certain service area.

Cimaglia named diseases added to this qualification such as asthma, kidney cancer, melanoma, emphysema, and bronchitis. Some of the updates also pertain to specific areas where they acknow­ledge toxins were present, such as serving in Laos, Cambodia, Guam, or Bah­rain.

Frotten advised that veterans who may have previously applied for disability and been denied due to being outside of the area or list of diseases may now reapply as applicable. He said that he’s seeing the Veterans Affairs de­partment take the previously denied cases more quickly. However, new ca­ses may not be considered until January.

Cimaglia commented that the passing of the act has brought an influx of calls and questions to their office. He recommended that anyone interested in reapplying with a previously denied request contact their office first for help filling out the forms. The phone number is 978-694-2040, and their email is veterans@wilmingtonma.gov.

Lilia Maselli asked if a claim could be made post-mortem, and Cimaglia in­vited anyone wondering about that to call as well.

Gary DePalma thanked Cimaglia and Frotten for all they do to watch over the town’s veterans and families.

“To think that you’re ea­ger to take on more [ca­ses] just speaks to the quality of people that you are,” said Bendel.

They moved the Salute to Service to this point of the meeting and gave recognition and salute to Frotten for his 13 years of service in active duty in the US Army. Bendel spoke to his presence at every veterans event and commitment of service to the town.

There were three memos that night from Town Ma­nager Jeff Hull, presented by Inman. The first was a report back on the existing earth piles at 205 and 207 Lowell St. Inman re­ported that Health Di­rector Shelly Newhouse confirmed there’s no regulatory requirement for these to be tested, because there’s no evidence of contamination according to the DEP, and the material is supposed to be put back into the ground in the same place from which it was taken.

Kevin Caira asked about the destruction of buildings and testing for as­bestos in response. Inman replied that this letter only pertained to the earth mentioned, but she would look into asbestos testing requirements be­fore building destruction.

Hull’s second memo pertained to the Wildwood School Building Commit­tee expecting the result of the study to relocate the school’s programs within the next few weeks. This would hopefully include narrowing down the list of options and all of the cost estimates.

After the committee meets on Oct. 3, they’ll provide a recommendation to the School Com­mittee, the School Com­mittee would agree on a budget item, and any necessary funding item may be incorporated into the 2024 fiscal budget.

Lastly, Hull wrote to the board regarding the re­quested services for hiring an Owners’ Project Ma­nager for the new Wild­wood School, to be sent to the MSBA for approval.

Inman shared a public release from the Wilming­ton Conservation Commis­sion inviting residents to participate in the annual Town Clean-up Day on Oct. 15, rain or shine. The release also reminded par­ticipants to dress ap­propriately, pick up supplies from the town hall, and use maps from the Department of Planning and Conservation’s website.

Reading Municipal Light Department sent an invitation to an open house on Oct. 6 at 218 Ash St., Read­ing from 3 to 6 p.m. The event would feature face painting, balloon art, and information about RMLD programs.

The board also received a memo from the Environ­mental Protection Agency about a series of interviews with residents that would influence their community involvement pro­cess to be finalized later in the fall. They also collected further data on the depth and shape of the bedrock.

Meanwhile, the EPA said their negotiations with po­tentially responsible parties continue.

The board approved re­quests regarding the sche­dule for early voting in the November election, signing the purchase and sale agreement and deed of town-owned land pursuant to Article 52 from this past Town Meeting, and Wil­mington High School girls basketball to hold a fund­raising car wash on Oct. 30 in the municipal parking lot.

They’ll meet next on Tues­day Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., since Monday Oct. 10 is a holiday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.