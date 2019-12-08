WILMINGTON — At last night’s Planning Board meeting, the board reviewed a number of site plan reviews, subdivisions, and stormwater management permits for various plots in town.
First, they voted to receive the request to withdraw site plan review #19-11 and stormwater management permit #19-08 for 225 Andover St. on behalf of American Maplewood Properties, LLC. Next, they voted to accept Form A, titled “Plan of Land in Wilmington, MA, 471 Salem Street.”
They went on to accept site plan review #19-07 for 773 Salem St., wherein Ryan Lynch spoke on behalf of AT&T; and site plan review #19-13 and stormwater management permit #19-11 for 900 Main St. on behalf of Michael Scully.
After a small back-and-forth about rooftop drainage on the site of 900 Main St., the board provided a myriad solutions for easier dumpster access and suggested adding to the lighting plan.
The board accepted the definitive subdivision #19-02 and stormwater management permit #19-09 for Highland Estates on behalf of James Castellano after acknowledging that a few houses have been moved to avoid wetlands and septic tanks. Then they approved site plan review #19-06, parking special permit #19-01, and stormwater management permit #19-05 for 613 Main St. for Brian McCarthy, with special attention to a few conditions read aloud for everyone present.
The first item continued to next month’s meeting is the multi-family special permit, site plan review, and stormwater management permit for 635 Main St. The board elected to continue this hearing, suggesting that the architect of the project attend next time to get all of their questions answered.
They also voted to continue the conservation subdivision special permit for 79 Nichols Street to next month. The board did approve the definitive plans for the preliminary subdivision #19-01 for 203 Lowell St.
A particular item of discussion was the site plan review and stormwater management permit for 4 & 6 Waltham St., where T-Mobile is building a wireless communications tower. Wilmington resident Fiona Logan expressed concern for other carriers joining the tower; the current carrier petitioning later to raise the height above 120 feet, per the current by-law; and for the company’s apparent hesitance to contact the MBTA.
Planning Board Chairman Michael Sorrentino explained that all of these were under T-Mobile’s (or other carriers’) prerogative. When Logan pressed for both a one-hour balloon test and a color rendition to let abutters see how tall the cell tower would be, the representative of T-Mobile agreed.
Site plan reviews and stormwater management permits for 228 Andover St. and 100-110 Fordham Road were both continued to next month’s meeting alongside the definitive subdivision for 635 Main St.
In Board of Appeals business, 3 Royal St. and 2 King St. were both discussed. However, the Planning Board wanted to see a better depiction of the proposed editions and proof of hardship before they could grant an appeal for a variant at 2 King Street. They saw no problems with the appeal for 3 Royal Street.
Additional new business involved an extension for the stormwater management and parking special permit at 613 Main Street. For context, Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich explained that the suggested site improvements required the acknowledgement of the abutting property owner, as the improvements required moving the abutter’s utility pipes. While they couldn’t change the conditions of the permits today, the board voted to grant a six-month extension.
Next month’s Planning Board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on January 7th, 2020 in Town Hall Room 9. Before then, the board will be sending fliers and alerting residents about the proposed MacDonald Road rezoning from R-60 to R-20.
