Through the years, the Town Crier has published many stories about volunteer fire departments. One of the best was the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department. It was in operation from about 1920 to 1926.
In the early 1920s, there were two trucks at the Wilmington Fire Station, on Church Street. One was a Ford, and the other was known as the Reo. Both had been built by members of the Wilmington Fire Department, on a Ford and a Reo chassis.
It was two miles to Silver Lake, and many homes were farther yet. The Wildcat Railroad ran several trains a day, which could block the fire engines. Among the pine trees at Silver Lake, there were many cottages, and a fire could travel quickly. So the men of Silver Lake decided to do something about it — they formed a volunteer fire department.
The got the town to transfer an old horse-drawn hand-pump, and it was stored in a shed owned by Christian Neilson. “Pop” Neilson, as he was known, always had horses, one of which could supply the needed traction when necessary.
Harry Miller was the captain and Al Spaulding was assistant captain. Harry, 34 years old, was a good steady worker at the Apollo Chocolate factory in Sullivan Square, Charlestown. Sometimes he brought home small boxes of candy, and the neighbors’ kids thought he was an all-right guy. He was a teetotaler, and very dependable.
Harry lived in a small house off a lane that is today called Miller Road. Al Spaulding lived on Mass. Avenue.
Silver Lake was a thriving area, especially in the summertime. There were a few farms. There were two ice houses at the lake, one of which was falling to pieces. And there were a lot of small homes.
Many of those small homes depended on the kitchen stove for heat in the winter time. There wasn’t enough money to buy coal, all the time.
The old Union Ice House, up off Grove Avenue, was falling to pieces. It was a huge place. There had been 17 ice houses on four acres, each four stories high. The ice houses were rough buildings, with double plank walls. No parking areas had to be assigned in those days. The ice houses took up all the ground.
During those cold winters in the late teens and early 20s, the ice houses slowly disappeared into those kitchen stoves. Many a family did not have to buy coal as a result. They probably couldn’t have paid for the coal anyway. By 1922, there were no ice houses left, just some timbers sticking up out of the ground, and four acres or so of the sawdust that had been used for insulation in the walls of those buildings.
Those sawdust piles provided some occasional excitement in the middle of the summer. In the hot, humid air of July and August, the sawdust would ignite from spontaneous combustion.
For a while, the Wilmington Fire Department would go up and put the fires out, but the boys finally got wise and let the piles burn, as long as no one was in danger. So on Sundays, the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department would go over and put out the fires, using the old hand pumper. It took four men on each side to run the pump, but with a little cooperation, there could be as many as eight to a side.
Those Sunday trips provided sort of an excursion for the men at Silver Lake. And there was pay, from the town. If the writer remembers correctly, they were paid 25 cents an hour, while fighting the fires.
Claude Thompson was the treasurer, and Peter Neilson was the clerk. There were other people, of course. Paul Flagg belonged to the department for a while. He was a carpenter. To mention a few more, there was Richard Johns, an iron worker, and Walter Ellsworth. He was the World War I veteran for whom the local VFW post was named. He was an expression, and lived on Glen Road near Cypress Street.
Among others was Leon Southmayd, a mechanically minded man who always must have been wondering where the next 50 cents was coming from, for he had about 10 or 12 children. And there was Elmore Howe, an electrician and a quiet man, who lived on Cottage Street. And there was Guilford Palmer, a plumber, a small, intense and wiry man.
Also to be mentioned is Christian “Pop” Neilson. “Pop” had to be a member of the organization — he owned the horse. He never went out to fight fires, though, and the other members of the department understood. “Pop” was probably the oldest member.
The Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department didn’t just fight fires. It also became a social organization. It ran whist parties, in members homes and elsewhere. A ticket cost, if memory serves correctly, 25 cents. There were three prizes and a consolation prize. The first prize was generally a turkey. Those whist parties generally took place on a Friday evening, about once a month.
The money, if there was any left over, went into the treasury of the SLVFD. It was not used to buy equipment, though, for the town had provided the old wagon and some hose. No, if there was any money left over, it would go to buy a few bottles of beer for the annual meeting. There wouldn’t be much. Harry Miller saw to that. After all, this was during prohibition, and alcohol was illegal.
Which brings this particular story to its point. It must be said that the writer saw this only once. But it probably did happen on more than once occasion.
It was a hot day in August, probably in 1923. The men hitched up “Pop’s” horse and half a dozen members of the department took the wagon over to the old ice house grounds, to put out one of those spontaneous fires in the sawdust. It was good fun, and many others joined in. The suction hose was put into the waters of Silver Lake, and the men worked the pump handles. There were enough men there to have a dozen men on each side, all eager to pump.
While they were pumping, the would see how far the water could be made to squirt. It was great fun, lasting for several hours.
There was no squawk from the half dozen members of the department. They stood by as others pumped and manned the nozzle. Finally, all the fires were out, the ground was soaked, the spectators were tired and everyone went home. The SLVFD returned to “Pop’s” and backed the pumper into the shed. The horse was unharnessed, put in his stall, and, of course, given a few handfuls of hay.
Then, those volunteer firemen, who were doing so much for the community, returned to the shed where the pumper was stored. They reached down into the tank, through which the cooling waters of Silver Lake had been flowing for several hours. Up from that tank came a dozen bottles of beer. Yessir, there were two bottles of beer, sufficiently cooled, for each of the six members.
Harry Miller probably did not know about that phase of volunteer fire fighting.
(Editor’s note: This article was written by Town Crier founder, the late Capt. Larz Neilson. He grew up at Silver Lake and was 12 years old in 1923. Peter Neilson was his father and “Pop” was his uncle.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.