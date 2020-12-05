WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Santa Parade will take place this year with some new adjustments and all the same the fun. The event takes place Sunday, Dec. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will ride through town for eight hours delighting children young and old. They are collecting toy and food pantry donations as well as letters for military troops.
There will be holiday music, singing, and dancing. Residents are invited to participate with donations, cheers, and waves as the floats pass by. The parade will not include any stops this year. Social distancing and mask guidelines apply. Santa and the rest of his crew will wear masks and gloves.
“Since there will be no stops this year due to COVID, we will be collecting items along the route,” explained Karen Grabowski, one of Santa’s volunteer elves.
Residents are asked to pass their food and toy donations or letters for the troops to the elves on the second A&S Towing truck float in the parade line-up.
“If they are not comfortable with passing them to us, we understand,” she added. “They can set them down on the ground, and our elves will be happy to retrieve them.”
Residents also have the option of dropping them off at the Wilmington Public Safety Building.
Volunteers from around town make this grand event possible. Toy donations will go to Wilmington children in need through the Wilmington Fire Department's Toys for Children Drive. The town food pantry will receive the food collected.
The parade route is published in great detail on the event Facebook page, Wilmington MA Santa Parade. People can check out the route beforehand in a Nov. 28 post and receive updates throughout the day using this social media platform.
At 9 a.m., they begin at Metro Apartments by the train station. Between then and 1 p.m., they will move through areas that include Main Street, Eames Street, Lucci’s, West Street, Middlesex Avenue, Wilmington Plaza, Mass Avenue and Glen Road.
At 1 p.m., Santa plans a break. At 2 p.m., they continue cruising through many other residential neighborhoods. The Wilmington MA Santa Parade Facebook details show Federal Street, North Intermediate School, and Avalon West among the lengthy route description. The parade should end at Main Street at approximately 5:15 p.m.
A portion of the parade will be dedicated to Thomas William Devlin, Massachusetts State Trooper 1st Class, of Wilmington, who passed away at his home on Sept. 3, 2020. He died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica on July 26, 2018.
The Santa Parade Facebook page reminds everyone that the safety of the volunteers and the public coming out to see the “big guy” is paramount. Inclement weather and road conditions could change the route and timing of the parade. Published times are approximate as traffic conditions may also impact the parade.
