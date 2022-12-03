WILMINGTON — During the Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board held the public hearing for the annual property tax classification and received an annual update on Toys for Tots.
Principal Assessor Karen Rassias shared the letter from the Board of Assessors explaining their recommendation of a 175 percent shift in the classification which would conform with proposition two-and-a-half and follow last year’s shift.
The BOA said in their statement that this would allow the town to collect an equitable amount of taxes. Rassias then went over the average property values as a result of 2021 sales and income expenses indicating that residential class had an average increase of 14.7 percent in value and all classes about 14 percent.
The proposed shift would allow residential properties to take on only 58 percent of the tax levy while making up 76 percent of the total. Industrial and other properties would pay 42.5 percent of the tax levy while making up the other 23 percent.
Last year’s tax levy saw similar numbers, and the board voted to give 57 percent of the levy to residential properties and 41 percent to the rest. Without any shift, residential tax rates would increase by an average of $2,600, but with the shift they would increase by only an average of $347.
Commercial taxpayer rates would increase by an average of $2,274 instead of decreasing by $3,2000 with the shift.
Rassias explained that this reflects a lower tax rate but an increase in property value through sales from 2021. She also assured the board that Wilmington remains a desirable community through a favorable tax levy portion for residential taxpayers.
Town Manager Jeff Hull added that the new growth this year brought in an extra $1 million from their projections. Rassias also mentioned that the numbers for the tax levy weren’t known during the Town Meeting on Nov. 19.
Chair Judy O’Connell recognized that there was explosive market growth in 2021 but a projected growth hit this year compared to prior years. One concern of hers was of the cost of renting space in town.
Kevin Caira asked if there would still be new commercial activity given the high tax rate. Rassias assured them that Wilmington has consistently brought in new business despite higher commercial tax rates.
Frank West and Marine Corps Sergeant Gerald Everett next came before the board to discuss the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. West mentioned that he and his wife Karen simply distribute the boxes at various locations across Wilmington and Tewksbury and residents donate toys to be distributed to nonprofits across the state. It’s the Marine Corps who pick up the toys and sort them before delivering them to the nonprofit organizations who then donate to families in need.
West invited anyone with questions or in need of support with Christmas gifts for their children this year to call his number from the phone book. He said that he appreciates how these donations help local families.
The board thanked Sergeant Everett for his service and accepted the Commander’s Award presented to them on behalf of the town for its support of the program.
In communications that night, the board received several memos from Hull with project updates. Hull wrote to the board regarding the lease for the tennis courts and ballfields being finalized, the property at 64 Wildwood St. to be demolished by mid-December, and the Wildwood Building Committee selecting an OPM to be approved by the MSBA.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi wrote to the board describing their plans to use Chapter 90 funds for the amount needed for the Lake Street, Shawsheen Avenue, and Hopkins Street signal project which weren’t covered by the appropriation.
Community Involvement Coordinator Charlotte Gray wrote two memos to the board describing that the draft community involvement plan for the Olin site had been released for a comment period open until Dec. 15. However, Hull added that he expected the comment period to be extended at the town’s request so that residents can comment on how the EPA can share updates.
There last memos regarded Comcast price changes and the North Shore Water Resilience Task Force for the Ipswich River.
In public comment, resident Kevin MacDonald suggested that the board take action to make sure the renovation of the existing town hall would be considered as an option for a new Wildwood School.
O’Connell replied saying the town is following the consensus via Town Meeting to pursue the project through the MSBA.
MacDonald also claimed that residents who approved the Wildwood project may not have known that the town hall would become available soon through another project, which O’Connell countered saying that the Facilities Master Plan is publicized and available for residents.
During announcements, O’Connell shared that she had lost a bet with Tewksbury Select Board member Mark Kratman due to Wilmington losing the Thanksgiving football game and put on a Tewksbury hat.
In new business, O’Connell suggested that the board think about something small to celebrate Sean Collier Day in January. Kevin Caira asked the town manager to consider setting aside funds in the budget for the Harnden Tavern for roof repair and other items.
The Salute to Service that night went out to lifelong resident and Army veteran David Malone for his service to the community and the country.
The next meeting for the board will be Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
