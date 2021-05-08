WILMINGTON —There were two articles to Town Meeting this year related to a portion of land off of Route 125 and I-93 being rezoned as highway-industrial — articles 60 and 61. Due to the design of Town Meeting where the petitioned articles must be taken up in random order, article 61 happened to come up first.
Article 61 was a vote to allow the Board of Selectmen to acquire a parcel related to the area being proposed for rezoning in article 60. The petitioner, Mike Newhouse, explained that the town had approached his client knowing that he wanted to submit article 60 to rezone the piece of property off of Route 125.
He said that the town asked his client if they would give the section for article 61 to the town as a gift. His client had made it clear that the offering of the gift would be dependent upon the passing of article 60, which had not yet been taken up.
Michael Woods, Director of Public Works, personally spoke to his intent for the town to acquire this specific piece of land since the early 1990s.
“The only way to make sure it’s protected is to own it,” he said.
He mentioned that this aquifer feeds 80 percent of the town’s water and is and has been tested daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly without any contamination found.
Many residents shared their concerns about passing article 61, starting with the lack of eminent risk.
“It is jurisdictional land,” said Suzanne Sullivan. “It’s already protecting our aquifer as wetlands because it can’t be developed.”
Jomarie O’Mahony agreed that if the water is being tested and coming out clean, there’s no reason not to trust the current owner to keep it protected. Two other residents mentioned that it would be better to keep the unbuildable piece of wetlands under current ownership for tax purposes.
Some, including Sullivan, commented on the current and previous state of the land being offered to the town.
“The proponents of this article are asking the town to take on additional liability,” she continued.
Several said that the property had various trash and materials all over it. However, one resident said that if there was a history of dumping on the property, she’d prefer that the town take it as a gift in order to immediately fix the issue.
Rob Fasulo called on the Board of Health to share the results of an investigation by the Department of Environmental Protection on the property from 1991. Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse referenced a previous owner, C. P. McDonough, who was ordered to clean up the site and brought to criminal court but never took any action.
She said the DEP had investigated and found nothing hazardous, but she knew that most of the debris on the site had been cleaned up. She clarified that the property in question is not an official landfill just because there had been materials dumped on it.
Another complaint residents raised was around the conditionality of the gift itself.
“A gift is not based on a contingency plan,” said M.J. Byrnes.
Another of the petitioners, Michael Caira, reaffirmed that the town was under no obligation to accept the gift, even if the article was passed.
After the question was moved, Caira appealed to residents to listen to the word of the health director, the town manager, and the DPW director when they said it would be in the town’s best interest. The article failed with 186 no votes and 93 yes.
Article 60 came up some time after the vote on 61. Newhouse edited the article from the booklet to delete parcels 24 and 24A from the request to be rezoned from residential-60 to highway-industrial. He showed how the surrounding properties are also zoned highway-industrial and indicated the top three plans for the space: a small hotel with a few restaurants, retail with a few restaurants, or an urgent care facility.
Any of these, he said, would bring new economic development and keep burdensome retail uses off of the main road.
The first issue that residents presented was a traffic concern. Newhouse responded to say that residential use of the property would bring more traffic than this proposed use. Even more than the addition of traffic to the Andover Street area, they were especially bothered by the idea of access to this property from Ainesworth Road.
“Just because somebody says they’re going to get a curb cut doesn’t mean that it’s true,” said Sullivan.
To this, Newhouse said that access from Ainesworth was impossible and assured residents that it would be from Route 125.
The petitioner then addressed comments about an access permit from the Department of Transportation, which he said can’t be done without the local regulatory process approving of a site plan.
“Please do not vote against this because you think the applicant should have an access permit in hand. It doesn’t work that way.”
After he said that, several residents suggested that the owner could have applied for a curb cut or submitted their proposal to the Massachusetts Environmental Protection Agency.
Residents also took issue with the specific zoning of highway industrial for this area.
“R-60 to highway industrial is perhaps the biggest spread of any zoning that you could do in this town,” said Michael McCoy.
With the land being located so close to the wellfield and in the groundwater protection district, they didn’t like the freedom that highway industrial zoning would provide.
Newhouse pointed out, “All of the properties that are adjacent and located near this… are in the groundwater protection district, as well.”
There was also fear that zoning highway industrial would raise the value of the property, which could encourage the owner to possibly flip the property to someone who might have alternate plans.
Some final issues were around the lack of information about the proposed project from the applicant and maintaining the character of the nearby neighborhood. In closing, Newhouse asked residents to consider all of the information and the efforts on the applicant’s part to pursue public process. The vote failed with 198 negative and 48 affirmative.
There was then a motion to bring the article back up by Kevin MacDonald. Jonathan Eaton, the Town Moderator, said that there needed to be new information available in order to make this motion, so it was not permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.