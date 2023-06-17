WILMINGTON — The Select Board discussed the appointment of counsel for the town’s environmental legal proceedings — the Olin Superfund site, New England Transrail, and the Maple Meadow landfill — at their meeting on Monday night before they ultimately voted to move away from special counsel Brooks & DeRensis.
Greg Bendel started by repeating he was voting to transition that night because the board approved the transition five years earlier. However, he said both town counsel KP|Law and special town counsel Brooks & DeRensis served the town well, and he wasn’t saying anything bad about either. He was doubtful of the support from his fellow board members.
Lilia Maselli shared a similar sentiment.
“I think if we keep waiting to transition, the cost is going to rise,” she said.
She’d vote in favor of moving everything under one umbrella. She said she understood that the transition would cost the town more money briefly, but the fees would decrease in the end, as KP|Law costs $70 less per hour.
Frank West commented that he wanted to stay the course with Brooks & DeRensis at this time, as he wasn’t convinced the transition was necessary given the added cost involved. While he said he respected Bendel’s opinion, he didn’t agree.
Bendel responded saying he held West’s opinion just one year ago, but given that nothing had changed since then, he couldn’t support keeping things the same.
West also clarified that the town would only be paying two law firms to do the same work during the transition, but currently the town simply has two law firms doing separate work. Bendel confirmed that his understanding was correct.
Kevin Caira asked when the transition would take place, although he wasn’t sure it would have to be now. “The issue I have is that Dan Deutsch has institutional knowledge and we’re coming to a critical point in dealing with the Olin cleanup,” he added.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that he was certain the transition would only take weeks and not months. He also said that it would be better for the town to complete the transition before taking any new legal action.
West said the only good argument he heard from his colleagues in favor of the transition was that it would be better to put all the legal services under one roof. However, he still wasn’t willing to vote for the transition.
Hull mentioned that Deutsch did a great job and provided competent advice to the town for many years.
Chair Gary DePalma said he agreed that the transition should’ve happened already. He declared that he’d prefer to have all legal matters under KP|Law despite the extra temporary cost to the town.
West asked about how the town would pay Deutsch if the contract expires on July 1 before the transition is completed. Hull replied that they don’t need the transition period to be in the contract. Caira recalled that when KP|Law was originally hired, they negotiated a timeframe with the old law firm.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of discontinuing services with Brooks & DeRensis. They then passed over the board to consider item to sign the contract with special counsel Brooks & DeRensis, and they instead unanimously voted in favor of signing the town counsel contract with KP|Law.
Hull confirmed that the contract didn’t need to explicitly specify that KP|Law would cover the environmental issues for the town as of July 1, as it would be implied by their vote and not re-signing with special town counsel.
In public comment, resident Suzanne Sullivan shared her disappointment with the decision to change counsel at this time. She mentioned they would be losing time and knowledge from attorney Dan Deutsch at a critical juncture of the Olin cleanup, as a settlement had just been finalized for remediation costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.