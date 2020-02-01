WILMINGTON — At a meeting on Jan. 22, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand brought a preliminary version of the 2020-2021 school year calendar before the School Committee for feedback.
Brand noted that the proposed plan had many similarities to the schedule currently in place. There are 180 school days for students in elementary through high school, and 182 working days for staff. Schools are scheduled to open Sept. 1 for grades 1-12, and Sept. 8 for pre-K and kindergarten. Sept. 1 is scheduled to be a half day, like in this year’s schedule, for staff to collaborate and work on student education plans, 504 plans, and other such measures.
Also, like this year, the day before Thanksgiving is scheduled to be a non-school day.
“I can truly say to this point that this is an aspect of the calendar that I expected to have quite a bit of feedback, either one way or the other, and I really can say that I have not,” said Brand, noting that there had been mixed opinions among the Superintendent’s advisory group.
A new feature of the proposed 2020-2021 schedule is the addition of four half days, all scheduled for Wednesdays, throughout the school year. This would bring the total number of early release days from five to nine. Brand stated that these additional days would seek to fill the need for collaboration and collective meeting among the staff district-wide.
According to a list provided by Brand, the addition of early-release days would still keep Wilmington within the same range of other nearby districts. According to a document Brand provided to the committee, Burlington has just two early release days scheduled, while Wakefield has 10 and Westwood 19. Several others fall within this range.
School Committee member MJ Byrnes expressed concern that the additional half days would reduce instructional time.
“How much of an impact is this going to have in the classroom with learning?” she asked.
Brand noted that all schools must minimally schedule 990 hours of classroom time at the middle school and high school level, and 900 hours at the elementary level.
“We still are within those limits, that is to say we don’t fall below 990, or 900,” Brand said.
He said that with continued analysis of the coordinated program review data and discussions with staff, further information could be gathered on how to best maximize instructional time while still providing staff with enough training time.
“My commitment to you as a committee is to come back in the spring with a plan around what professional time looks like going forward,” said Brand.
“I don’t want to get back to an area where all I’m hearing is we’re teaching to a test,” said Byrnes. “I just don’t want to go backwards.”
Committee member Jay Samaha noted that the addition of early release days could be challenging for families trying to determine childcare and transportation.
“I just want us to sort of be cognizant of the fact that the more half days we have, the impact that that has on working families,” he said.
Brand stated that he will bring back an updated schedule and further information for the committee at a future meeting. Considerations will include the aforementioned issues regarding total classroom instructional time and childcare.
Additionally, at the request of committee member David Ragsdale, he will investigate whether having all early release days on Wednesdays unevenly reduces scheduled time in specific classes.
