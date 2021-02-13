WILMINGTON — More nomination papers are being pulled for the upcoming April 24 election.
As previously reported, incumbents MJ Byrne and David Ragsdale pulled nomination papers for the two open seats on the School Committee.
This week, Jonathan Eaton pulled nomination papers for the open Board of Selectmen seat. He is an incumbent candidate. Eaton is also the current chairman for the board.
Charles Fiore Jr. pulled papers for the vacant seat on the Shawsheen Regional School Committee. Fiore is the only candidate thus far who is not an incumbent. The current individual in the seat, Jim Gillis, has not yet pulled nomination papers. Gillis ran unopposed in 2018.
The open seat on the Wilmington Housing Authority and the position of Town Moderator still have no candidates as of Tuesday, Feb. 9. The current Town Moderator, Robert Peterson Jr., previously announced that he will not be running for re-election.
As of now, each candidate reported is running unopposed.
As a reminder, the last day for newly eligible voters to register in time to participate in this year’s annual election is Monday, April 5.
The final day for interested parties to pull nomination papers is Friday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. Nomination papers must have at least 50 valid signatures in order to be accepted. Those interested should reach out to the Town Clerk for more information.
Those participating in this year’s annual election should check their precinct to make sure they vote at the correct polling place, and those voting absentee should go to the Town of Wilmington official website and find the Voting & Elections Section under the Town Clerk page, in order to access the correct documents that are needed to request an absentee ballot. Instructions and the absentee ballot form can both be found on the website.
Voting will take place on April 24, 2021, between the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those voting will report to their precinct polling station. Information on where each precinct is voting can also be found on the Town of Wilmington website.
Voters on April 24 should continue to follow safety guidelines when voting, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, and to also continue to be educated in the matter of elections and their candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.