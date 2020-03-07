WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee approved the 2020-2021 school calendar at a meeting on Feb. 26. This calendar was notably different from other recent calendars in that it contains more early release days for staff development.
One original date proposed for June has been removed, but three additional days remain on the schedule, increasing the total number from six to nine.
School Committee member Jay Samaha voted against the new schedule. He expressed concern that families may struggle to find transportation and childcare options with such frequency.
“What is the impact of so many early release days on working families?” asked Samaha. “I think we’ve already had a significant number of early release days, and adding more is putting too much of a burden on families.”
Other committee members expressed some concern over the changes, while ultimately voting to approve the new schedule. Committee member MJ Byrnes expressed the need to balance the needs of instructors with the need to optimize time spent in the classroom.
“The need of the social emotional piece, it’s only growing,” said Byrnes, in reference to the growing professional development needs of educators.
“I think we do need to take that action to ensure that our students get what they need consistently across the board from our staff,” she added.
Board Vice Chair Steve Bjork added that the committee should continue to look at new ways to allow for professional development while also minimizing classroom disruption.
“I also don’t think the half day is effective for the child,” Bjork said. “Maybe we need to look at… looking at the collaborative agreement with the teachers, and add a couple of days to the school year for them.”
Committee members David Ragsdale and Jo Newhouse also voted to approve the new calendar, suggesting that it was too late to constructively change the paradigm in time for next year, but that the discussion should be continued in order to possibly make changes further into the future.
“I feel like our hands are tied with the collective bargaining agreement as it stands now,” said Newhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.