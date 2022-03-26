WILMINGTON — The annual Wilmington town election is still underway, as certified candidates begin to campaign and garner support. However, one of the races just became uncontested.
In the race for the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen. Paul Sarnoski, a newcomer, has withdrawn from the race. This withdrawal leaves the two seats uncontested for Kevin A. Caira and Gregory B. Bendel to be successfully re-elected. Bendel and Caira will serve for another three years on the board.
The three open School Committee seats, as of now, will be filled by Jason Samaha, Stephen G. Turner, and Jesse Fennelly. Samaha and Fennelly are running for re-election, while Turner will be new to the board. All three will serve the board and town for three years.
Newcomer Gwendilyn Hupper-Lawson runs unopposed for the one open seat on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee. Hupper-Lawson will serve for three years.
Finally, Stacie A. Murphy runs for re-election unopposed for the one open Wilmington Housing Authority seat. Murphy will serve for the longest term of the elected seats, with her term being for five years.
With the election date being one month away, residents are reminded that the final day for newly eligible voters to be able to register is April 1, 2022. Citizens are able to register to vote and check their registration on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section. Voting will take place on April 24, 2022 at designated voting locations by precinct.
And precincts have shifted due to the 2020 Federal Census requiring the town to make precinct changes. Affected residents should have been notified by mail, and residents are encouraged to contact the town clerk with any questions.
(0) comments
