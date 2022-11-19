WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received updates from their middle and high school student representatives and the northside elementary Parents Advisory Council.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand announced this year’s winner of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents’ Academic Excellence Award: Wilmington High School Senior Mallory Brown. Brand listed Brown’s qualifying achievements as a top student in her class, captain of the cross-country team, mentor, and leader. He also shared that she’s going to be studying Neuroscience and researching autism in college.
The two middle school representatives shared ongoing activity at the middle school including Spirit Week, the 6th grade dance, after school sports, homework club, and parent conferences. Club events have included door decorating for Student Council, the WMS Drama Club production of Elf, and the World Language Club celebrating Mexican culture.
Next, two high school representatives mentioned some recent high school events including Spirit Week, the homecoming football game and dance, a clothing swap, 8th grade Parents’ Night, and various club field trips.
In sports news, they named various senior nights for teams along with league playoffs, featuring the girl’s cheerleading team as Middlesex League champions. A focus for seniors in classrooms has been seminars from the school counseling department on submitting college applications.
The Northside Parents Advisory Council (PAC) board members shared some of their recent efforts on behalf of students and staff at the Woburn Street School and North Intermediate School. The group said that their goals are to support student teacher requests for classroom item improvements, support students by sponsoring enrichment activities, and provide activities that will foster community.
The group has spent over $5,000 so far this year on events, contributing to field trips, and donations to teachers. One main event they put on was a Trunk or Treat Halloween event on the Swain Green where they collected 1,300 lbs. of candy from schools which was then distributed to attendees.
The event included pumpkin decorating, craft and tattoo tables, and food sold from AJ’s Pizza. They also completed their plans to stock the teachers’ lounges and pay for student folders, and they had an apparel sale ongoing at the time.
Some of their planned events for the rest of this school year include a social night in December, parents’ night out, teachers’ appreciation week, 5th grade yearbook and end of year party, and a kids’ game night.
The members presenting invited anyone interested to join their email list, Facebook group, events, or regular Zoom meetings.
Committee member Jay Samaha asked if they were coordinating at all with the Westside PAC. They responded explaining that their meeting times don’t coincide with the Westside PAC, but they shared some of their ideas. They did mention that they have been coordinating with the Wildwood Street School PAC.
Jesse Fennelly and Brand both thanked the PAC representatives for their work and dedication.
“So much of success in educational communities is built upon partnerships in the community,” said Brand.
