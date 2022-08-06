WILMINGTON — The public hearing for a proposed subdivision and stormwater management permit on Birch Street brought a number of residents to the Planning Board meeting this past Tuesday night with environmental concerns.
Attorney Mike Newhouse, representing the applicant, explained that they were planning a 7-unit development on Birch Street, which is a dead-end street off of Lowell Street. It would involve reconstructing the existing roadway but not creating any new cut throughs.
Luke Roy, the project’s civil engineer, showed the project plans to the board, where each of the new seven lots would have a minimum of 100 foot of frontage to Lowell Street and 25,000 sq feet of land. They’d continue the existing paved area on Birch Street and widen a small portion of the street. He also shared that the plan included a system to address stormwater including a basin area and slope.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich noted that the town engineer and the DPW were still reviewing the plans and would return their comments before the next meeting. She sent the applicant a comment letter pointing out some of the issues that she saw. She also mentioned a letter that the town received from an abutter of the project.
Planning Board Chair Terri Boland mentioned a concern shared by residents about what could be done to prevent the developer from connecting Birch Street and March Road. Gingrich mentioned that the town was aware of the desire of the abutters to keep these two streets from connecting. She said that the DPW would provide comments on the sidewalks and width of the roadway, among other items.
Boland asked why they’d leave the road only 24 feet wide. Newhouse replied that the narrower street may discourage speeding, and widening the street may not be necessary if they’re not connecting to March Road.
Boland also shared the questions from the concerned abutter who wrote to the Planning Board, including questions about town water, stormwater drainage, and the responsibilities that the developer would have to the abutters.
Planning Board Member Sean Hennigan asked if the fire department had issues with the proposed turnaround. Newhouse responded that the applicant believed they could provide public safety access while avoiding a cul-de-sac and a cut through onto March Road.
Another resident wondered how they would respond if the fire department required or preferred the cut-through in order to access the street best. Boland proposed the board would forward any comments that the fire department brings.
Roy answered a question from Randi Holland to say that the seven new units would connect to town water.
Residents who spoke up during the meeting expressed concerns about drainage and tree removal. The first commenter noted that there would need to be a lot of fill brought in for fixing the street grade, believing the drop to be up to 15 feet in certain locations. Roy explained that they’d raise each section different amounts as necessary according to the grading plan.
They also asked why town sewer wasn’t an option in the area, to which Gingrich replied that only specific districts can hook up to town sewer in order to replenish the water supply.
A few residents mentioned the 50-foot buffer of trees between March Road and Birch Street which they thought might be cut down. They referenced a previous plan where the attorneys agreed that the tree line would not be cut into. However, after clarifying that the referenced agreement was with previous representation, all the civic engineer could promise in this project proposal was the street improvements would be kept as far from the right of way as possible.
Another resident wondered whether construction vehicles could potentially block street access and why the project would include so many new properties.
Regarding stormwater, residents feared that the construction on Birch Street would cause damage and lead more water onto surrounding streets. Boland mentioned a requirement of the Planning Board to make sure that each project wouldn’t lead any stormwater off of the site.
“They can’t create any new problems,” he said.
Roy explained that the site doesn’t have any catch basins currently, but adding these would keep water from being displaced onto other properties.
“Runoff can’t go anywhere off the site of the development,” agreed Newhouse.
He also assured residents that more answers would be provided about the stormwater as the permit goes through the review process by the board and the town engineer.
The public hearing for this proposal was continued to next month’s meeting on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.