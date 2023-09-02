WILMINGTON — The School Committee discussed proposed changes and shared feedback for the Wilmington Middle School handbook originally provided by Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk during their meeting last Wednesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand established that the changes in the handbook were driven by updates to the middle school program over the past few months, including the addition of the advisory and “What I Need” (WIN) blocks.
He also noted that the middle school handbook was created as a pair to the high school handbook. While the committee isn’t required to approve the middle school handbook, he said it was customary for them to do so.
Quirk explained that some changes were made to accommodate the Wildwood programs in the middle school building during arrival, dismissal, lunch, and fire drill procedures. There were also updates for the WIN block and other course changes made.
She went on to highlight the changes to the attendance policy and the disciplinary code. She specifically said that the attendance policy change is meant to encourage kids to go to school.
M.J. Byrnes noted that the CORI and bullying forms weren’t included in the handbook and she wanted to see them reincorporated. She said that she received positive feedback from middle school parents when the forms were in the handbook and they would be resources to improve the efficiency of the process.
Quirk replied saying that these forms haven’t been in the handbook for the past few years. She said the intent of removing the forms from the handbook was to streamline the process and keep the forms in one central location on the website. The removal of these types of forms and other policies also cut the handbook down by almost a hundred pages.
Byrnes said she’s asked for the forms to be put back into the handbook for several years, wanting parents to have easy access and to be aware of the process. She suggested adding links instead.
Mike Mercaldi asked what the high school handbook provides, and Quirk said they didn’t include the forms or links to the forms. He suggested updating the high school handbook appropriately.
Quirk said she would also remind parents where the forms can be found online in a school newsletter.
Byrnes then commented that she loved the introductions written into the handbook.
Stephen Turner noted that a change in the locker policy from last year, as it said teachers would have discretion on when students can go to their lockers. He said he wanted to see students have time to leave their coats in their lockers and take them out at the end of the day. Quirk replied that they would allow flexibility in the time to use the lockers while students are near their lockers.
Turner also said he was glad to see the addition of the hall pass system and he heard it was working well. Quirk explained that the school implemented an e-hall pass system to request a pass electronically. She was also hoping to implement a program to track where students go during WIN block and after school.
Mercaldi asked Quirk to clarify the rule on the use of cell phones at school. Quirk answered that they’re generally not allowed, but they will only take phones away if they’re a disruption. While teachers are allowed to invite students to use their phones for certain activities, she typically suggests they not do so. Mercaldi asked that the handbook say phones shouldn’t be used during school hours.
Chair David Ragsdale shared he wasn’t comfortable with the use of phones during class especially for 6th grade students. He said he could also see it being an equity issue that pressures parents to be lenient to their values.
One issue that Quirk said she wanted to address was the use of phones to call parents when students don’t feel well. She said she hoped to promote the nonuse of cell phones as much as possible.
Mercaldi also commented on the lunch process, suggesting there may be more rules than what’s explained in the handbook. Quirk said this information is given to students during the first few advisory periods but she would add more to this area.
Turner proposed that lunch seating be more open as the year goes on, where students are empowered and given more time with less structure. Quirk agreed, explaining that the older students have more flexibility.
Jesse Fennelly asked how the Wildwood students’ door would be monitored. Quirk explained there would be staff members monitoring and the door will be locked during middle school student arrival.
Dr. Jenn Bryson brought up the attendance policy, saying she didn’t understand what would be considered excused and unexcused absences. Brand answered that the language in the handbook was meant to complement the School Committee’s policy but also allow for the excusing of absences to be taken on a case-by-case basis.
Bryson asked if there was a process to record and track notes and what difference a parent sending in a note makes. Quirk added that Aspen is used to track absences and the building secretaries note whether they are excused. She said the focus of this work is to encourage parents to send kids to school for education.
Ragsdale suggested that parents might be more lenient with kids staying home at the elementary level, while at middle school students should learn to manage. Quirk pointed out students may have underlying reasons leading to their absences such as anxiety.
Bryson also suggested that the language about grading was potentially problematic, because a student with a conventionally good grade may still need support. She said the language used may make the WIN block work more complicated.
Byrnes said that she didn’t see what the issue was, as WIN and advisory are supposed to help students learn to their full potential. However, she did acknowledge test scoring may not show the potential of neurodiverse students.
Ragsdale proposed that the topic of grading come before the committee as a discussion about aligning grades with other measurements of student learning. He then said the committee didn’t need to take a vote on the handbook that night and he expected Quirk to return with more updates.
