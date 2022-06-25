WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 2022 has one last graduate, Principal Linda Peters, who is “graduating” from Wilmington Public Schools after 48 years of service.
Peters served as Wilmington High School Principal for the past eight to nine years, and previously as an educator for 40 years.
On Friday, June 17, 2022, Wilmington High School held its “Last Assignment” for Peters in the school’s cafeteria, an Open House celebrating her career with students, staff, alumni, and the community.
Attendees would walk in to see a table where you could write your name and message in a guestbook, grab a 2022 graduate mint, and leave a present if you brought one.
The tables were covered in white and blue tablecloths with flower centerpieces of the school colors. Snacks, drinks and desserts were served buffet style, and one table held a poster board with messages from students and attendees thanking her for her dedication and service and wishing her a happy retirement.
The guest of honor could be seen talking to those in attendance, recounting memories and thanking them for being there.
Legacy was the theme of the afternoon, as a slideshow presented pictures of Peters throughout her career. And a poem at the entrance table entitled “Legacy” by Brian Gaira read:
“You started as our teacher, you then earned the right to lead. All the while you became our friend, and we’re all so sad to see you leave. If success is measured by the lives you touch, your successes are beyond measure. You’ve called Wilmington High School home for decades, and for all of us — it’s been a pleasure. Now you can sail off into the sunset, and we wish you all the best. Never doubt the impact you’ve had, Miss Peters, you’ve passed the test.”
Some attendees were asked about the impact principal Peters left on them, and all of them touched upon her character, and the kindness she was known for.
Sarah Cosman, Class of 1956, former cheer coach and substitute teacher in Wilmington says:
“I worked with Linda Peters for years, her kindness and absolute brilliance in mathematics. Even as principal, she has students in her office that she tutors in math. She is a wonderful daughter, and a truly wonderful woman and educator.”
Jonathan Meranda, assistant principal, remarked:
“Over the past six years I’ve worked with her, I’ve been taught to look at everyone with a kind face, and see how generous, charitable and kind she is! We named the “Work Hard, Be Kind” Award for underclassmen after her and her motto. She is the best educator, the best person you’ll ever meet, and the kindest person I’ve ever met.”
Chris Stokes, Class of 2019, said:
“Principal Peters was the biggest factor in ensuring that Wilmington High School is a place where kindness and acceptance are encouraged. She loved to say her slogan, ‘Work Hard, Be Kind.’ She is one of the kindest people, a sweet and hardworking person, who exemplifies kindness, advocates for those around her to be kind, and helped me succeed. For anyone who was in a club or sport, she would send letters recognizing your accomplishments and hard work, and encourage you to keep pursuing your goals.”
In a recent interview with the Town Crier, the Class of 2022 valedictorian described the impact Peters left on her.
“Ms. Peters is one of the most caring, compassionate, and genuine human beings I have ever met. She leads everything she does with her heart, letting the logistics fall into place later. I’ve never met an administrator who cares so deeply about their students and their community. Her passion for this district and commitment over the years has inspired me immensely. She’s shown me that loving your job is possible and that sticking to one thing for an extended period of time can be rewarding. She has touched my heart dearly and I will undeniably carry the numerous lessons she has in-stilled in me for the rest of my life.”
The graduate herself spoke on what legacy she hopes to leave behind after 48 years.
“Work Hard, Be Kind, and I think the kids know that message by now.”
She was asked if there were any proudest moments in her career, and she said, “I can’t think of just one moment, there are just so many moments for all of my students that I have been so proud of.”
And finally, when asked what comes next, she simply remarked, “I’m definitely planning to spend time with my family.”
Principal Peters is thanked for so many years of dedication, service, and kindness to Wilmington High School and the Wilmington community; her presence is one that will be missed by many, and she is wished the best in all future endeavors.
