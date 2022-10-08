Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street.
The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
The bridge was narrow but quite capable of carrying horse-drawn wagons across the tracks. At each end of the narrow bridge, there was a sharp angle in the road.
For more than a half-century, this was not a problem. Horse-drawn wagons were slow and the drivers knew the road well.
The invention of the automobile changed that. Cars were much faster than wagons and many people knew nothing about the bridge.
On Jan. 30, 1921, Harriman met just such a motorist, a man from Salem. Their cars collided head-on on the bridge and each man’s head went through the windshield. They both survived and their passengers were not injured.
The accident turned out to be the first of six that year. There had previously been three fatalities, with cars breaking through the side rails of the narrow bridge and falling to the tracks.
It thus became known as “Death Bridge.”
The problem was that the town owned the road but the railroad owned the bridge. In 1915, Reading petitioned the county commissioners to strengthen and widen the bridge. The commissioners ordered that it be done at the expense of the railroad. But the railroad pled poverty and nothing happened.
Determined to do something, the Reading selectmen closed the road On Nov. 11, 1920, setting up West Street as a detour. Three months later, on Feb. 5, 1921 the bridge was reopened, only with large banner signs on either side of the bridge. Under a skull and crossbones, they read “Death Bridge for careless drivers. Passable but unsafe.”
The selectmen entered into negotiations with the railroad, but again, the railroad claimed impoverishment. So the town went to court, obtaining an order against the railroad.
In June 1922, Lowell Street was again closed, this time for construction. A new $50,000 bridge was built, with concrete and steel. It was much wider but was still set at the same quirky angle.
The fatalities ended but it was still a dangerous bridge. The name did not go away. A third of a century later, anything happening there would be reported as at or near Death Bridge. The Boston Globe used the name in accident stories as late as Nov. 30, 1957.
In 1958, construction of Route 93 and the Route 129 exit included total replacement of the bridge. The zig-zag was eliminated and along with it, the name.
