WILMINGTON — Wilmington School Counselor Mollie Dickerson presented changes for the Grade Point Average scale and class rank reporting at the high school on Wednesday night at the School Committee meeting.
The first piece would be to change the current 4.3 GPA scale to a 4.0 scale. It would be implemented with the incoming freshman class of 2026 and beyond. Dickerson explained that the current system takes points away from students for decreasing rigor, so they start at 4.3 with an AP class and lose points if they choose Honors or college prep. What they want to do instead is let students earn additional points as they increase in rigor.
Dickerson also shared that the standard scale is a 4.0, and there are plenty of districts that add points for increasing rigor. She clarified that there are two different scales — weighted and unweighted — but the weighted score is only used for class awards and class rank. The unweighted scale is the one reported to colleges and Naviance.
Chair Jenn Bryson asked if in the current scale, a student in a college prep class who receives an A+ would have a higher unweighted GPA than a student in an AP class with an A. With that being the case, she wondered what the motivation was to take more rigorous courses.
Dickerson replied that colleges receive the class rank, which is set on the weighted scale, and that will indicate the rigor of a student’s coursework compared to their peers. Therefore, taking a more rigorous course could allow the student a higher class rank.
M. J. Byrnes commented that she only saw the downside of class rank, and removing it would still allow high achievers to achieve while keeping students from feeling ostracized or obsessing over where they stand.
Dickerson went on to explain that grades 9-11 don’t use class rank at all. They do have end of the year recognitions where they receive an award for being in the top 5, but these are made based only on simple average from all of their time at the high school. She said that they think that updating rank calculations and reporting will decrease harm to students from rank reporting.
In her research, she had found that 40-50 percent of high schools have eliminated class rank all together. She also reported that only 38 percent of colleges consider class rank moderately important. There was also the Youth Risk Behavior Survey data that said school demands and expectations was the primary source of Wilmington students’ negative stress.
The committee asked if Ivy League colleges were part of the group considering class rank moderately important. Dickerson could only estimate that to be the case.
The proposal for rank reporting would be to provide a decile rank to colleges while keeping the top 5 and top 10 recognitions for all grades. They may change to the decile rank with the class of 2023.
Melissa Plowman responded that she could see decile rank hurting students in some case due to its lack of precision.
“If I’m ranked 11th, that’s better than being in the second decile,” she reasoned.
Dickerson said that it might appear better if a student was in the top 20 percent versus rank 30.
The committee had concerns more with keeping the top 5 recognitions the way that they’re currently done. Jay Samaha said that he could see these increasing anxiety and stress, not to mention being confusing because it’s based on simple average alone. Bryson also agreed that she couldn’t see this being motivating and suggested removing it all together.
Dickerson answered to say that it could be a place where a student in lower-level classes could have the same eligibility for recognition as a student in higher-level classes. To their suggestion, she said that she didn’t have enough data yet but could gather more information before they make that kind of decision.
Plowman also asked if reporting less information to colleges would hurt Wilmington students as they’re considered for acceptance. Dickerson replied that she had never seen it be a detriment, but it could be an issue to report class rank when a majority of the class has high grades.
For example, she referenced that 25 percent of the current senior class has a GPA at or above 4.0. They would also look to eliminate any reporting where counselors have to make a judgment about a student’s coursework compared to others.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand reminded the committee that these proposals did not require School Committee action or approval. If it were part of the student handbook, they would. The committee still asked Dickerson to come back again about the decile reporting to see how it’s working.
