When Wilmington adopted a new charter, the Town Manager Plan, in 1951, one major change was in the Board of Health. In the first half of the century, the board had consisted of the selectmen and the town doctor.
Even before a town manager was hired, the Board of Health was reorganized. Acting town manager Harry Deming appointed a three-man board. The chairman was Dr. Gaius Harmon, and Deming could not have picked a better man. Also on board were Charles Baldwin and Ralph Odiorne.
Dr. Harmon was a medical statistician, an expert in public health. He not only had advanced degrees, but he also had experience in running a public health department.
He was also a native of Wilmington, and he took the position with no compensation.
Guy Nichols and Gaius Harmon grew up as next-door neighbors. You could say that the only thing that ever came between them was Wildwood Street. They were both born in 1887 on Middlesex Avenue, on opposite corners of Wildwood Street. Nichols, of course, lived in the funeral home that bears his name. Harmon was the son of Rev. Elijah Harmon, and lived in the parsonage.
Both received a medical degree, M.D., and yet neither went into medical practice. Nichols graduated from Tufts Medical College. In World War I, he served in a U.S. Army mobile hospital unit. At the time of his marriage in 1920, Nichols listed his profession as medical assistant. In 1931, he took over the family business, the funeral home.
The Harmon family moved out of Wilmington in 1900 when Gaius was 14. He received his M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School in 1909. He then studied public health at MIT. His Master’s degree was one of only 15 signed by the presidents of both Harvard and MIT. The school became the Harvard School of Public Health after MIT dropped the program.
He also studied in England under Dr. Karl Pearson at University College in London. Dr. Pearson was a protege and biographer of Sir Francis Galton (1822-1911), a half-cousin of Charles Darwin, who developed the field of statistics.
Dr. Pearson, a mathematician and biostatistician, founded the first university statistics department in 1911.
Statistics — how often do we hear that they’re useless? Well, the pandemic shows exactly why they are important. Without statistics, how would anyone know that a disease was spreading?
Statistics, though, were often ignored, lost or not collected at all, until Galton began studying them in the 1860s.
Dr. Harmon taught medicine at Western Reserve University in Cleveland for 20 years, also teaching at Wayne University and the University of Chicago. Consulting with the Cleveland Public Health Dept., he did extensive work in the prevention of tuberculosis.
In 1934, he became the acting director of the Chicago Public Health Dept., consulting as epidemiologist and scientific advisor. Three years later, he took a similar position in Detroit, from which he retired in 1947.
Dr. Harmon returned to Wilmington, again becoming Guy Nichols’ next-door neighbor. He and Mrs. Mary Carey Harmon lived in the house that is now the Little Bookstore Next Door. Down the street, his niece, Dr. Miriam Hosmer had a medical practice for several years.
Dr. Harmon served as chairman during the board’s organizational period. Meetings were held every week. The board implemented many new functions and stepped up existing ones, covering many things, from diseases to disposal to dumping. There were inspections of food establishments. Septic regulations were adopted. Reports of communicable diseases were emphasized.
Dr. Harmon resigned after 15 months for reasons of his own health. That fall, he was appointed to a committee studying health plans for the town. Two years later, he returned to the Board of Health, and in 1956 he again became chairman. His health again forced him to retire after three months.
Guy Nichols retired in 1959 and sold the funeral home, saying he did not want to have to bury old friends. It was a prophetic statement.
Two years later, in October 1961, his lifelong friend, Dr. Gaius Harmon passed through the doors of the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.