WOBURN — The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) intends to review a proposed truck circulation and rock and gravel loading plan this week as the local officials resume deliberations over extraordinary activity from the active construction site.
On Wednesday, the ZBA was prepared to continue talks with Woburn 38 Development LLC about its multi-pronged appeal of a cease-and-desist order issued last May by Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn.
Connecticut-based Frankin Construction, the parent company for Woburn 38, wants the ZBA to reverse an order from Quinn’s order that forbids its excavation contractor from arranging for the sale and/or pickup of aggregate materials from the active construction zone at 1042 Main St.
Woburn 38 Development is supervising substantial earthworks activity at the nine-acre Ledges at Woburn site, where some 357,000 cubic yards of ledge must be blasted away from the elevated terrain by the Wilmington line in order to make room for a 168-unit apartment building.
The ZBA meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16 will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall's council chambers. The Ledges at Woburn matter is listed as the very first item on the agenda.
In late September, the local zoning board reviewed a four-page report from an independent traffic consultant, who has opined that the petitioner’s proposal to stack customer trucks within the gated entrance to the construction site appears to be based upon sound traffic and engineering principals.
However, ZBA Chair Margaret Pinkham and other ZBA members insisted that without an operations plan, they would be unable to determine whether that truck stacking plan will function as promised.
"I don't at all feel comfortable that there's a plan. You might have thought of all of this, and Onyx might have a 20-page binder with operating procedures on how this will work, but we don't know about it," said Pinkham last week.
Concord attorney Paul Haverty, who is representing Woburn 38 Development, has promised to furnish the requested documentation in advance on next week’s gathering.
According to Haverty, his client’s excavation contractor, Acton’s Onyx Construction, lacks a sufficently-sized trucking fleet to remove the rock and ledge within an approximate two year timeline described in a 2015 Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) decision.
The affordable housing legal specialists insists that the HAC, in ordering the city to issue permits for the Ledges at Woburn project back in 2015, had anticipated that Onyx would be having crushed rock customers traveling to and from the site to cart away a large portion of that material.
City officials have largely scoffed at that suggestion. The ZBA has since turned to a second aspect of the petitioner’s appeal, which asks the city to legalize the third-party arrangements through a comprehensive permit amendment.
ZBA members insist the developer must be able to prove that the local zoning waiver will actually speed-up the blasting and earthworks activity.
Based upon current calculations, those operations are considerably behind schedule, as only 30,000 cubic yards of materials have been carted away from the construction site over the past 50 “working days.”
Should that pace not improve, it would presumably take as many as 496 days to finish the initial site preparations.
In its controversial 2015 decision, the HAC had estimated the blasting and ledge removal would be complete within 233 working days — or just under two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.