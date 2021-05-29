WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Memorial Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year in a series of community events, beginning with a rededication of the building and ending with the annual Summer Bash.
Looking back at the library’s history, the Wilmington Public Library opened on July 1, 1871 in the Old Town Hall — now the Wilmington Arts Center. It was approved by resident support at the Town Meeting earlier that year.
The next location for the library was at the current 4th of July building, starting in 1890. Then, in 1962, residents moved to purchase the land where the library is now, and the current building opened as the memorial library in 1969.
Despite support for a new building in 2002, the $550,000 procured by Town Meeting that year was later overturned at a special Town Meeting. There was also a $3.4 million grant received in 2005 for a new library that was forfeited when voters rejected the town paying the rest of the cost for the building.
Since then, the building has only seen renovation improvements, mostly paid for by donations. In the last six years, they’ve used trusted funds to create new meeting rooms and an outdoor seating area.
Without the ability to change their building space, the library has been able to change their focus in order to better meet the needs of the town. A major part of this was getting on the internet.
“Many thought the internet would replace libraries but in reality it allowed librarians to expand its services,” said Library Director Tina Stewart.
The internet especially helped the library to keep up with offering digital downloads, programs, and curbside service during the global pandemic.
It was in 2011 that the library began viewing their services as transformational instead of transactional. Previously just trading books, the library expanded to create programs and experiences for guests. They began collaborating with other organizations in town and grew their offerings further from there.
To Stewart, this displayed how the library is adaptable and flexible according to ever-changing demands.
“The public library is no longer just a storage space. It has become a gathering space supporting community engagement and learning not only through books but also through experiences.”
She also said that the library helps people get involved in their community.
It's only fitting that the library would be hosting programs to get the community involved as they celebrate the 150th anniversary, the first being a rededication of the library building. It’s currently dedicated to four Wilmington soldiers who were killed in the Vietnam War — John A. Rich, John J. Fullerton Jr., Robert W. Parent, and Richard W. Welch.
On Sunday, May 30 at 12 p.m., the building will be rededicated to these four and to all of Wilmington’s fallen war heroes from the past 150 years. The new plaque will be placed outside the building after the dedication ceremony.
Several of their anniversary events follow a theme of 150. 150 yard signs with the anniversary logo will be given out to residents in the month of June. The first 150 kids to sign up for summer reading will receive a celebratory hat. The last 150-themed event is a drawing for a $150 restaurant gift card for anyone who signs up or renews their membership by June 30. Residents can stop by the WML in person in order to participate.
Other events will include Wilmington Reads, asking residents to read The Great Gatsby and attend any of a week’s worth of events from book discussions to jazz concerts on the Swain Green. They’re also going to invite kids in town to participate in a coloring contest of the 150th celebration logo.
The last event to celebrate the library’s anniversary will be the annual End of Summer Bash on the Swain Green on Friday, Aug. 13, which boasts of music, games, food trucks, and cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.