Wilmington Library's 150th Anniversary sign

Wilmington Library's 150th Anniversary sign (Courtesy photo)

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Memorial Li­brary is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year in a series of community events, beginning with a rededication of the building and ending with the annual Summer Bash.

Looking back at the li­brary’s history, the Wil­mington Public Library opened on July 1, 1871 in the Old Town Hall — now the Wilmington Arts Cen­ter. It was approved by resident support at the Town Meeting earlier that year.

The next location for the library was at the current 4th of July building, starting in 1890. Then, in 1962, residents moved to purchase the land where the library is now, and the current building opened as the memorial library in 1969.

Despite support for a new building in 2002, the $550,000 procured by Town Meeting that year was later overturned at a special Town Meeting. There was also a $3.4 mil­lion grant received in 2005 for a new library that was forfeited when voters rejected the town paying the rest of the cost for the building.

Since then, the building has only seen renovation improvements, mostly paid for by donations. In the last six years, they’ve used trusted funds to create new meeting rooms and an outdoor seating area.

Without the ability to change their building space, the library has been able to change their focus in order to better meet the needs of the town. A major part of this was getting on the internet.

“Many thought the in­ternet would replace li­braries but in reality it allowed librarians to ex­pand its services,” said Li­brary Director Tina Stewart.

The internet especially helped the library to keep up with offering digital downloads, programs, and curbside service during the global pandemic.

It was in 2011 that the library began viewing their services as transformational instead of transactional. Previously just trading books, the library expanded to create programs and experiences for guests. They began collaborating with other organizations in town and grew their offerings further from there.

To Stewart, this displayed how the library is adaptable and flexible ac­cording to ever-changing demands.

“The public library is no longer just a storage space. It has become a gathering space supporting community engagement and learning not only through books but also through experien­ces.” 

She also said that the library helps people get involved in their community.

It's only fitting that the library would be hosting programs to get the community involved as they celebrate the 150th an­niversary, the first being a rededication of the li­brary building. It’s currently dedicated to four Wilmington soldiers who were killed in the Viet­nam War — John A. Rich, John J. Fullerton Jr., Robert W. Parent, and Richard W. Welch.

On Sunday, May 30 at 12 p.m., the building will be rededicated to these four and to all of Wil­mington’s fallen war he­roes from the past 150 years. The new plaque will be placed outside the building after the dedication ceremony.

Several of their anni­versary events follow a theme of 150. 150 yard signs with the anniversary logo will be given out to residents in the month of June. The first 150 kids to sign up for summer reading will re­ceive a celebratory hat. The last 150-themed event is a drawing for a $150 restaurant gift card for anyone who signs up or renews their membership by June 30. Resi­dents can stop by the WML in person in order to participate.

Other events will in­clude Wilmington Reads, asking residents to read The Great Gatsby and attend any of a week’s worth of events from book discussions to jazz concerts on the Swain Green. They’re also go­ing to invite kids in town to participate in a coloring contest of the 150th celebration logo.

The last event to celebrate the library’s anni­versary will be the annual End of Summer Bash on the Swain Green on Friday, Aug. 13, which boasts of music, games, food trucks, and cookies.

