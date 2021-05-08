WILMINGTON — For more than a year, those across the globe have faced the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While dealing with the pandemic has been challenging on everyone, those who have lost a loved one have faced especially difficult circumstances. Though news stories tend to report COVID casualties as numerical statistics, Wilmington’s Director of Elderly Services, Terri Marciello, assures those mortally impacted by the virus have far more significance.
“We have all followed the number of deaths over the past 14 months — but they are NOT numbers,” Marciello said. “They are grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and friends.”
Due to state and federal COVID restrictions on gathering, family and friends were often not able to gather to offer support to one another in times of loss. In response to this, the Wilmington Department of Elderly Services is sponsoring, alongside Pastor Hey from the Methodist Church and other community members, a candlelight vigil entitled “Celebration of Life — Community of Hope” on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. on the Wilmington Town Common.
Anyone that wishes to attend is encouraged to participate. The events’ rain date will be Thursday, May 20, 2021. This vigil is intended to allow the community to honor and remember those we have lost over the last year.
In addition to the vigil, families and friends also have the opportunity to honor their loved one by designing a quilt square to be added to a “Remembrance Quilt.” A “Remembrance Packet” can be picked up at the Buzzell Senior Center or dropped off upon request. This packet includes an 8x8 square which can be decorated in any way as well as a postcard where a memory of the loved one can be shared.
The finished square can be returned to the center or it can be brought on the night of the vigil. Following the event, the “Remembrance Quilt” and a book of all the memories will travel around town to be displayed.
As a follow up to the “Celebration of Life — Community of Hope,” the Department of Elderly Services will be hosting Nancy Duffy from Beacon Hospice. Duffy, having been with Beacon Hospice for 13 years, has worked extensively in grief support. She will be leading a three part series on Dealing with Loss.
Session 1 will be held on May 20, 2021, and it will consist of a brief service to share and remember those we are missing. Session 2 will occur on May 27, 2021, and will involve a direct discussion around grief, the shock and anger that COVID-19 took place, and how the pandemic has affected all our lives. Session 3 will be on June 3, 2021, and it will continue with focusing on positive goals as survivors of grief, aiming to convey what are great strategies for handling grief and memorializing those we love.
Each session will take place from 12 – 2 p.m. and will be held at the Buzzell Senior Center. Pre-registration is required to participate in these sessions. Please call the Senior Center at 978-657-7595 to register.
