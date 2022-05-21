For a Boston nature writer, a 1907 canoe trip on the Ipswich River had a most inauspicious beginning. His canoe adventure began with a mix-up, which dominated the opening of a story about a nature-filled trip.
Ralph Hoffman had been told that North Wilmington was the head of navigation on the Ipswich River. He therefore arranged with the Boston and Maine Railroad to ship his canoe to North Wilmington. And his freight receipt did read “North Wilmington.”
The map produced by the U.S. Geological Survey, though, showed North Wilmington being on Martin’s Brook, at Andover & Woburn streets (Brown's Crossing), on the Salem & Lowell line. The station by the store, on the main line, was labelled “Wilmington Station.”
Hoffman took an early train from Boston, to allow ample time for a day on the river. The train, it turned out, did not stop at North Wilmington. It would only stop at Wilmington Junction, where the Salem & Lowell crossed the main line, a mile from either station.
“We stepped out of the train into a region of white cedar swamps, purple rhoda and Maryland yellow-throats,” wrote Hoffman. “Long straight stretches of track off in five different directions. Our train disappeared along the northward stretch; the two tracks from the west crossed swamps in which the Ipswich River had its source. On one of the other two, our canoe, freighted with all the possibilities of a day’s journey in an unknown land, awaited us.
“Renewed inquiries of the station agent confirmed us in our belief that North Wilmington was not North Wilmington and that something else was. The agent did his best to inject new uncertainties into our prospects by announcing that, as far as he knew, the Ipswich River was about two miles from the real North Wilmington, and therefore about two miles from our canoe. They set out on a two-mile carry of a hundred-pound canoe, from Brown’s Crossing to Jenks Bridge.
“But in less than three-quarters of an hour after this dismal prophecy, we were pushing off in the Ipswich River itself, where, hardly more than a brook, it wanders through its first meadow, white with flowers of the houstonia and ruddy with young clumps of royal fern. Here a canoe could not go its own length without striking some great stone which the brook in its spring floods had rolled down from the hills.”
The canoeists proceeded through the meadow, finally reaching a navigable stream, except there were alders and (willow-like) osiers growing out into the stream itself.
“A man in a canoe sees the country from a different point of view,” Hoffman wrote. “A traveller on the high road passes the front yards, so to speak, of everything. He sees the better-drained portions of the fields, the bobolink and not the red-winged blackbird side of country life. Even when the road crosses a swamp and he sees the slow stream pass slightly under the bridge, he gets only a hint of the scenes with which the canoeist is brought face-to-face for miles. Only a fisherman, like the canoeist, sees the country from the muskrat point of view.
“One bridge under which we just managed to pass was built in the style of Stonehenge; enormous stone blocks, rough hewn, were laid across stone piers so near the water that we had to crouch in the bottom of the canoe to get under.”
(That bridge had been built a century earlier by Asa Sheldon. — ed)
“We passed a bridge formed of a single tree trunk, along the sides of which a hand rail had been fastened.” Hoffman imagined a history for the bridge. “If that old trunk could have told what feet had passed over it, what a commentary we might have had on a New England farm.”
With a farm on either side of the river, he wrote, “but at some period of their mutual history, a path must have led over this bridge straight from one heart to another.”
Much of Hoffman’s attention was on the wildlife. Passing through an immense area of reed-like grass, he heard the shrill notes of sort-billed marsh wrens. Later they passed a sand bank, in which there were many sand swallows, which had dug nesting holes into the bank.
“We came quietly around a turn, nine young black ducks started off in alarm, almost running on the surface of the water and crying as if all the duck hawks in New England were after them.”
As they approached North Reading, they could hear the Memorial Day exercises. As they passed under a bridge, the whole line of procession came into view, with a barge for veterans and another for a schoolgirl choir. Behind these walked apparently all of the surrounding country folk in their best clothes.
“The band played the old camp songs and the old men and little children sang together.”
The procession climbed to the little cemetery; the band played “Nearer, My God to Thee,” and a bugle sounded “Taps.”
We paddled on, better men for the sight which we had seen.
