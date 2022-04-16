WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night started with public comments before they got to the Superintendent’s Report and other updates. The first comment came from Jeffrey Cohen, who claimed that Wilmington’s parents may be pulling their eighth graders from the district due to concerns with political opinions, “gender neutral propaganda,” COVID-19 protocol and mask mandates, and critical race theory in schools.
He reminded the public of the fact that the retention of eighth graders in 2021 was 52 percent and some of the reasons identified by parents in a recent survey including curriculum and sports offerings.
The second public commenter suggested that Wilmington’s reputation has been harmed by recent news including the Finance Committee proposing to cut the budget, the teachers working without a contract, and the constant turnover of administrators. He pleaded with educators, the School Committee, and parents to look for data-driven solutions to make the district better.
Next, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand delivered his regular Superintendent’s Report. He shared that athletic summer camps were planned to return in full force this summer beginning in the end of June.
“The heart of this is about providing the opportunity for students to get involved in meaningful and productive opportunities throughout the summer,” he said.
Athletic Director Mia Muzzio later explained that they would be partnering with an establishment in town to offer strength and conditioning services for grades 6-12.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson noted that new sports had been added to the summer camps, including baseball, softball, and boys and girls lacrosse. Muzzio said that registration would be opened by the following Monday.
He announced that the last day of school will be Friday June 17.
With North Intermediate School Principal Christine McMenimen declaring her intention to retire at the end of this school year, Brand mentioned that Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-LeGrand was leading efforts to seek her replacement. He said that they identified four semifinalists who would be interviewed and their current schools visited.
He also included that there were three total principal searches going on at the moment.
He finally addressed the bullying incident last week at the high school by ensuring the community that important work is back underway around bullying and harassment. He also said that there would be plenty of opportunity for connection with families and staff.
Brand then gave an update on the fiscal year 2023 budget, namely that the Finance Committee’s recommendation to reduce the operating budget proposed by $500,000 would adversely impact the district’s operations should it pass the vote at the Town Meeting on April 30.
The committee repeated the importance of coming out to vote in favor of the budget as proposed at the Town Meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero spoke briefly to the fiscal year 2022 revolving account report. He noted that where there was a negative balance, it was from the revenues being counted through December while the expenses all the way through March.
Fennelly asked if there was anything strange or out of place in the report. Ruggiero replied that the food service balance was higher than usual, mostly because of extra USDA food and a lack of staffing.
The sole subcommittee report came from Melissa Plowman about the alumni gofundme fundraiser for Wilmington Educational Foundation. She invited alumni to participate with a donation.
Lastly, the committee recognized Jo Newhouse for her four years of service on the committee with a commemorative plaque. Bryson commented on her dedication, knowledge, and good judgment as a representative for CPAC, subcommittee member, and strong supporter of the Wildwood building project.
“No one knows and understands Wilmington more deeply than Jo Newhouse,” Bryson said.
Newhouse told the rest of the committee it had been a pleasure to serve with them and she was sad that she’d no longer have the time.
The next School Committee meeting will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
