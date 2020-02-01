TEWKSBURY — As the economy of the Greater Lowell region continues to grow and evolve, an evaluation of the threats the region faces to economic vitality is important to consistently review as a way to prioritize the goals that should be set for member communities. Part of that process includes gathering input to determine direction and develop a five-year comprehensive economic development strategy.
“The CEDS must incorporate the concept of economic resilience, e.g. the ability to withstand and recover from economic shifts, natural disasters, and the impacts of climate change,” according to Beverly Woods, Director of NMCOG, the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments.
Regions must update their CEDS every five years to qualify for EDA assistance under the Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance programs.
NMCOG hosted a forum at the Tewksbury Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to discuss strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as part of two analysis sessions in the area. The second session will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Chelmsford Police Department on Old North Road and is open to the public. A snow date of Feb. 6 has also been set.
The effort is funded through a grant from the Economic Development Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Representatives from Billerica, Pepperell, Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Westford, Lowell and Wilmington were on hand to provide input during the session. Town officials and residents participated in a question and answer forum, moderated by Jay Donovan of NMCOG.
Steve Sadwick, Tewksbury’s Assistant Town Manager explained the importance of the process.
“Participating in this visioning session will set the stage for a five-year regional economic development plan.”
Sadwick said that a plan such as this can provide grant opportunities on both the local and regional level. He also acknowledged a high degree of cooperation amongst the communities, an advantage when tackling infrastructure based projects.
Participants were walked through a series of questions as part of a SWOT analysis. Stakeholder input about regional project priorities helps every community examine transportation, energy, communications, retail and housing dispositions. During the response gathering portion of the meeting, strengths of the region were listing such as an educated workforce, a large highway system in routes 495, 3 and 93, affordable commercial space, an abundance of open space such as parklands, woods, rivers and ponds, and the presence of industries such as robotics.
Weaknesses included a lack of affordable housing, traffic congestion, an aging workforce, a lack of manufacturing jobs, impacts of the opioid crisis, cumbersome permitting processes, and lack of private investment.
Opportunities identified included the chance to attract a wider type of business to the area such as biotech, a chance to develop incubator spaces, a diversity of housing stock, untapped resources of larger area employers, and an underutilized existing rail infrastructure for transportation improvements both into Boston and potentially to New Hampshire.
The group identified threats to economic development such as climate change, the internet, NIMBY attitudes, high taxes, an aging infrastructure and increased traffic. The participants were tasked with prioritizing each area with colored dots to indicate first, second, third, and fourth priority issues in each category.
The collected information from the sessions, along with existing local planning documents, will be used to guide the development of goals and objectives for the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. The document will then be used to maintain the region’s eligibility for EDA stimulus, public works, revolving loan and technical assistance funding.
Additional information may be obtained a www.ncmog.org/ceds.
