Participants in the Economic Development Strategy for Greater Lowell session

Participants in the Economic Development Strategy for Greater Lowell session include NMCOG Regional Planner Jeff Owen, NMCOG Transportation Planner and Sealer of Weights and Measures David Tilton, Tewksbury Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, NMCOG Executive Assistant Katrina Garavanian, and Harry Garavanian.

TEWKSBURY — As the economy of the Greater Lowell region continues to grow and evolve, an evaluation of the threats the region faces to economic vitality is important to consistently re­view as a way to prioritize the goals that should be set for member communities. Part of that process in­cludes gathering input to determine direction and develop a five-year comprehensive economic de­velopment strategy.

“The CEDS must incorporate the concept of economic resilience, e.g. the ability to withstand and recover from economic shifts, natural disasters, and the impacts of climate change,” ac­cording to Beverly Woods, Director of NMCOG, the Northern Middlesex Coun­cil of Governments. 

Regions must update their CEDS every five years to qualify for EDA assistance under the Public Works and Econo­mic Adjustment Assis­tance programs. 

NMCOG hosted a forum at the Tewksbury Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to discuss strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as part of two analysis sessions in the area. The second session will be held Tues­day, Feb. 4 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Chelmsford Police Department on Old North Road and is open to the public. A snow date of Feb. 6 has also been set.

The effort is funded through a grant from the Economic Development Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Representatives from Billerica, Pepperell, Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Westford, Lowell and Wilmington were on hand to provide input during the session. Town officials and residents participated in a question and an­swer forum, moderated by Jay Donovan of NMCOG.

Steve Sadwick, Tewks­bury’s Assistant Town Manager explained the importance of the pro­cess.

“Participating in this visioning session will set the stage for a five-year regional economic development plan.”

Sadwick said that a plan such as this can provide grant opportunities on both the local and regional level. He also acknowledged a high de­gree of cooperation amongst the communities, an advantage when tackling infrastructure based projects.

Participants were walk­ed through a series of questions as part of a SWOT analysis. Stake­holder input about re­gional project priorities helps every community examine transportation, energy, communications, retail and housing dispositions. During the re­sponse gathering portion of the meeting, strengths of the region were listing such as an educated workforce, a large highway system in routes 495, 3 and 93, affordable commercial space, an abundance of open space such as parklands, woods, ri­vers and ponds, and the presence of industries such as robotics.

Weaknesses included a lack of affordable housing, traffic congestion, an aging workforce, a lack of manufacturing jobs, impacts of the opioid crisis, cumbersome permitting processes, and lack of private investment.

Opportunities identified included the chance to attract a wider type of business to the area such as biotech, a chance to develop incubator spa­ces, a diversity of housing stock, untapped re­sources of larger area employers, and an underutilized existing rail in­frastructure for transportation improvements both into Boston and po­tentially to New Hamp­shire.

The group identified threats to economic de­velopment such as climate change, the internet, NIMBY attitudes, high taxes, an aging in­frastructure and increas­ed traffic. The participants were tasked with prioritizing each area with colored dots to indicate first, second, third, and fourth priority issues in each category.

The collected information from the sessions, along with existing local planning documents, will be used to guide the de­velopment of goals and objectives for the Com­prehensive Economic De­­velopment Strategy. The document will then be used to maintain the re­gion’s eligibility for EDA stimulus, public works, revolving loan and technical assistance funding.

Additional information may be obtained a www.ncmog.org/ceds.

