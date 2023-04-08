WILMINGTON – Last spring, the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse squad made history. As their 9-9 regular season record punched a ticket to the state tournament, the ‘Cats earned their first postseason win in program history when they stunned Groton/Dunstable by a score of 10-8 in the opening round.
As Wilmington returns to the turf this spring, head coach Jeff Keefe looks to take that momentum and run with it.
“It’s something to be proud of and it’s an accomplishment for our team last year,” said Keefe. “We just look to build off that momentum this year and be competitive. It’s a tough league and also battling our non-league schedule so ultimately we want to get back in the tournament this year. I think that’s a realistic goal for us moving forward.”
With an offense that lost some scoring threats due to graduation, Keefe is confident in his players to fill those gaps.
“We lost some good midfielders that can score, so we’re going to have to find some replacement shooting there,” he said. “Mike Lawler and Nathan Alberti are going to step up to fill those roles.”
Not only will Lawler and Alberti look to produce for the ‘Cats on the field, their leadership qualities led to captaincies for this season along with Robert Cyr and Owen White.
White, headlining Wilmington between the pipes, is expected to only further his skills from seasons prior.
“He has just grown over the last couple years as a starter, and now I think the game is really slowing down for him,” said Keefe. “He’s confident in the net, he’s seeing the best of the best in the state and I think he’s ready for anything now.”
In front of White, the ‘Cats are looking to reload a defensive core that took a hit with graduated seniors.
“We lost a lot of depth in our defensive core,” admitted Keefe. “We’re going to have to replace most of the unit so that’s going to be a bit of a challenge for us. We’re going to have to teach some new guys some new positions. That’s going to be something I look forward to.”
One defenseman in particular that Keefe is giving the nod to is Ali Aboukal, who was new to lacrosse as of last season.
“He picked up the sport last year and just had a real fast improvement in his lacrosse IQ,” he said. “He picked up the energy and the intensity to play the sport and this year he’s going to be one of those guys that anchors our defense.”
The ‘Cats are also going to see contributions from Nick Iascone, Patrick LeBlanc, John Mehr, Luke Deprofio, Tommy Gaurgan, AJ Chisolm, Dempsey Murphy, James Caples, Colin Allard, Mark Donovan, Ashton Stalker, Michael Daniels, Peter LeBlanc, Justin Memory, Luca Cudia, and Charles Rooney.
Eying a season filled with strong opponents, Keefe is preaching for his team to possess a high compete level on a game to game basis.
“Playing within yourself, getting ground balls, and managing possessions, being smart with the ball, and controlling pace as best you can so we can do our best to play our style of game (is important), he said.
“Our team identity is try to do all the little things right,” said Keefe. “Make up in those margins and if you can do that well you can be competitive against anybody.”
With the ‘Cats slated to play a competitive schedule featuring teams Reading, Lexington, Arlington, Woburn, and Burlington, coach Keefe didn’t hesitate when asked if any matchups in particular stand out to him.
“All of them,” he said. “We just take it one day at a time and we are just looking forward to our first game against Shawsheen Tech and then we’ll go from there.”
Regardless of what happens this season, Keefe is confident the program as a whole is trending in the right direction for the future.
“We’re a real growing program, we got a lot more depth and our youth program is doing a really great job, so I just think this year is going to be a continuing forward for the Wilmington lacrosse team,” said Keefe.
