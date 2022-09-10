WILMINGTON – When Wilmington High Athletics left the Cape Ann League for the Middlesex League, it was thought that there would be a few programs that would struggle against the new competition. In soccer, the girls have done remarkably well, and the boys soccer team started off on the same path, qualifying for the state tournament in each of its first four years before falling on hard times over the past six seasons, excluding the abbreviated COVID season in 2020.
Counting the final season in the Cape Ann League and the first four in the ML, the boys team combined for a record of 59-21-21. But over the last six seasons, the 'Cats have gone 20-69-9, including going winless last year at 0-15-3, while posting one win the previous full season in 2019. Wilmington has not gone to the state tournament since 2014. Before that it was basically an automatic bid every year.
In terms of the final record, last year was not fun whatsoever. More often than not, Wilmington struggled against the bigger, stronger, more skilled ML teams, whose overall depth and experience became too much for the 'Cats, who had almost a rookie player in every position on the field. Of the 13 different teams the 'Cats faced last year, 10 went on to the playoffs – only Burlington, Winchester and Tewksbury didn't. That being said, the Wilmington players always fought – never gave up and showed so much heart and desire from the start of the season until the very end.
Now comes this year. The 'Cats lost four players from last year's team and bring back a handful of kids with a year of varsity experience under their belts, but also a handful of seniors, who are up from the JV team and will be playing varsity for the first time. Head coach Steve Scanlon is always 'cautiously optimistic' during pre-season days, but believes this year's team is certainly already significantly better than it was at this time a year ago.
“We are a year more experienced. Last year we took our lumps and we were really young with a lot of first-year kids starting,” said Scanlon. “Although we have a big group of seniors this year, they are all playing at the varsity level for the first time. We're bigger and stronger.”
The optimism starts from the back. Senior Cooper Liosel has the lock on the keeper position. A solid athlete, he brings a few things to the table.
“Cooper is the lone goalie with Remy (Elliott) as our emergency back-up, which is a tough spot to be in,” said Scanlon. “Cooper is good in the net, so we're hoping for good things from him. He came on last year, he has a good foot, he's brave and comes to get balls and he has a good knack for when to come. (In the scrimmage against Chelmsford), he made a couple of good saves. Their Coach (Chris Scanlon) commented after the scrimmage that Cooper played well.”
In front of captain Liosel are some experienced fullbacks with juniors Ethan Kennedy, Remy Elliott and Aidan Burke, while also coming back with some experience includes seniors Matt Steinmetz and Patrick LeBlanc, and junior Charlie Rosa, who could also see some time in the midfield. Adding depth in the back will be seniors Gilberto DaSilva and Charlie Maiella.
The team's midfield, center in particular, has the potential of being strong with seniors Ryan Willson and Dillon McGrath, who are the other two captains. One of the outside spots will go to junior John McNamara, who has opened up a lot of eyes thus far, while also in the mix will be seniors Tom Sica, Mark Donovan, Lukas Charini and Austin Farrell as well as junior Ben Marvin.
Upfront the team seems to have more depth than in the past years, but the million dollar question is who will score the goals? The strikers will consist of seniors Dominic Feeney and Moiad Said with juniors Michael Oatis, Dan Langunilla and Ben Marvin.
“We're hoping Dillon will score some goals, Danny will score, Dom looks like he can score a bit and all of the (strikers) have the potential to score some goals,” said Scanlon. “John McNamara can score and he can play both midfield and forward, so we're hoping (we improve there). Maybe we can move the ball around a little bit more? We struggled to score last year and that could very well be the case again this year. When you play in the Middlesex League, you are only going to get a handful of chances to score, so you do have to be opportunistic.”
Scanlon was asked if he has changed things up at practice so the team is more offensive minded.
“We're going to try to work on more offensive stuff as we go along. We are looking at some different formations. We really don't know what we're going to play as of now. We've been very defensive the last couple of years because we had to. A lot of that will depend upon our opponent,” he said.
At the time of the interview, the 'Cats had only scrimmaged Chelmsford, and had upcoming battles with Lynnfield and North Reading. Scanlon liked what he saw in the Chelmsford contest.
“We held our own (ending in a scoreless tie). They had a surge, we had a surge and it wasn't one of those games where we created nothing (offensively) so that was uplifting a little,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington will open the season against Reading on Thursday (pushed back from its original Wednesday date) for a 4:15 pm start at the North Intermediate. After that comes games against fellow Middlesex League Liberty Division teams with a road trip to Winchester on Monday and then hosting Arlington on Wednesday.
As always, the 'Cats will face those three teams along with Lexington, Woburn and Belmont once each and then Freedom Division opponents Wakefield, Stoneham, Watertown, Melrose and Burlington twice each. In addition will be two non-league games with old Merrimack Valley Conference rivals Tewksbury and Billerica.
“We open every season cautiously optimistic, but like it is every year, it's an uphill climb for us in the Middlesex League,” said Scanlon.
