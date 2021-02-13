In what seems like a different meeting/vote/decision/outcome nearly every month, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Football Committee reversed its decision in regards to the new state wide playoff format.
Last month the committee voted 17-2-1 in favor of having a nine-week season in which the top eight teams in each division (across the entire state) qualify. That seemed to ruffle a lot of feathers, as many Athletic Directors and coaches felt as if that would eliminate many good teams from post-season play, plus those numbers would not match up with how all of the other post-season formats are aligned through all of the other MIAA sanctioned sports.
In last Thursday's Meeting, the committee voted 11-9-1 in favor of going back to the original plan of an eight-week schedule and the top-16 teams in each of the eight divisions (from across the entire state) getting in, meaning 16 of the approximate 35 teams will advance. That plan will start with this upcoming Fall season.
One of the advocates for the original plan was Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin and he stressed to the committee that allowing 16 teams to get in benefits all of the teams and players from the entire state.
“I'm very happy, I think the committee did the right thing,” he said. “To go from sixty-seven percent of the teams qualifying to twenty-three wasn't the right thing to do. I think sixteen teams getting in gives a lot of teams a chance to play for a state title. In most divisions, the eight, nine, ten, eleven teams can play and I'd hate to see those teams left out.”
Wilmington High School Football coach Craig Turner was asked about his thoughts on the latest decision.
“I don't think it was explained clearly,” he said. “The way it was presented to the coaches for the initial vote (was confusing and) I think that's why the vote was so high in favor of just eight teams getting in originally. I know for me when I saw it, I was thinking about the eight team sectional bracket and then come to find out that was eight teams state wide per division and certainly I was not in favor of that. Do I think that we should have twenty-four teams, which was a number that was there before, no. Sixteen is a much better number and I was happy with how this turned out.”
If teams advance to the playoffs, the match-ups could be against any team in their respective division from anywhere across the state, and not just here in the North Section.
“I'm skeptical of (that),” said Turner. “I do think it was kind of cool to be able to say if you the North that you were the North Sectional Champions or if you went to a sectional final, I thought that held some weight. It'll be tough to see that go. I think the divisions definitely needed tweaking so I'm happy that happened, but ask me on a Friday afternoon when we're (potentially) driving to Western Mass for a playoff game.”
The 2021 Fall-2 Football season is slated to begin with tryouts/practices on February 22nd. Each team will have a mandatory 15 practices in before games will start sometime in mid-March. The Middlesex League has yet to announce its schedules, and it appears as if Wilmington will play its five league games against Watertown, Wakefield, Stoneham, Melrose and Burlington, and then either one/two cross-over games or there's talk of a potential league playoff format.
“We're getting ready. Hopefully we can get a good melt (of the snow) in. I know we're working with (WHS Athletic Director) Mia (Muzio) to get the field cleaned. I'm just happy that the kids are going to get a chance to play.”
About two weeks ago, the MIAA released its COVID-19 protocols and modifications for football and Turner was asked about those changes.
“I was really surprised with how light the modifications are going to be. I really expected a lot worse to be honest. One thing is the way you can huddle but I think there's some creative ways that you can get around that. I think it's going to be interesting that you can only dress 45 players, but they are strongly encouraging to only dress the kids who are going to have a chance to play. I think that could be touchy for football guys. I know for me, I'm always thinking about the third offensive guard, who might have to go in because of a bad scenario but might not play 90 percent of the time.
“I knew that they were going to extend the field box. I was surprised with the limit on coaches on the sidelines. I didn't think they would do that. I thought they would open the field box, but there's some teams out there with 100 to 120 players on their roster, so that could be pretty tough.
“The other thing that I've been thinking about is how tough it's going to be for the kids who will be wearing masks over their mouthpieces. I've been doing some research online to find the best things that the kids can use for that. I can think about the amount of times when I got hit in a game when I played. I would get the wind knocked out of me, and then throwing a mask on top of the mouthpiece into the situation is just something that worries me.”
COSTABILE SHARES THOUGHTS
Over at Shawsheen Tech, Athletic Director/Football coach Al Costabile also liked the vote going back to 16 teams to qualify in each division, but he thinks a big part of the constant back-and-forth, changing formats is due to the consolation games.
“I really see the validity of getting more teams into the playoffs. There are teams who are in a bad situation as far as their leagues and qualifications, so I understand that side of it by allowing sixteen teams to qualify. I just really love Thanksgiving and I'm in favor of anything that makes Thanksgiving more meaningful.
“I think what we can do to make both sides feel that things are better is it's not so much Thanksgiving that's an issue because it's not going to change that much whether its eight teams that qualify for sixteen. What I think changes everything is the consolation games. That's more the issue. I think we should try to do a better job at linking up the teams in the consolation games. There can be more thought put into them. The people who are unhappy about the sixteen teams qualifying are mainly unhappy because of the current consolation bracket system. It just leaves a bad taste in people's mouths, mostly coaches.
“I think what they need to do is the sixteen teams qualifying is good, I think Thanksgiving is really up to us to make it meaningful as best as possible and I think we need to maybe find a better process or put more thought into the process for what happens to the teams that fall into the consolation bracket. To me, that's where a lot of the complaints come from. You end up in the consolation bracket and you end up with mismatches or end up with a match-up that's not as good geographically. The teams that are in the consolation bracket feel as if they are an afterthought.”
Costabile added that in years past teams were matched up really without much thought, and there should be a better, simpler plan.
“Sometimes inter-divisional consolation games are better. We know that there are teams that are unhappy with the division that they have been placed in, and sometimes there's a team in a different division that are a better match-up geographically. When it comes to the consolation games, (the MIAA) says let's do this, this and this (and everything is all set). The more consolation games you have, you are opening yourself up to more of that criticism.”
As for the upcoming Fall-2 season, the veteran coach said that his plan as of now is to schedule Saturday afternoon games in the beginning of the season and depending on the weather, perhaps then shift to Friday nights later on when it gets warmer.
“Flexibility of terms of game scheduling is going to be important,” he said. “If you are planning on playing Saturday afternoon and you know beforehand that it's going to be a terrible, windy, rainy day like we know it can be in March and early April, then you have to move it to Friday so everyone perhaps should leave the Friday/Saturday option open and possibly even Sunday. The more that you stay flexible, the more you are going to be able to deal with this situation.”
He was also asked about the modifications which were released the week before. The biggest change comes from the field box as the 45 dressed players and six field coaches have to socially distanced, starting from the ten yard line and going to the opposite ten yard line. Certainly calling for substitutions could be a big hill to climb.
“I was really happy with the modifications that they are allowing people to come to the games. That was really, really important to be able to do that. I know they are revising some of the modifications and that needed to happen, but for the most part I'm good with the modifications,” he said. “Sideline management is going to be the biggest issue of them all and the availability of being able to do things quickly with what we have and maintain what (the state and MIAA) expects us to maintain for social distancing.”
Either way, consolation game problems, sideline game management are all on the backburner for Costabile, who like all other football coaches, just want to play.
“I'm totally excited and can't wait to get going, especially for our seniors but I am excited overall for all of the players,” he said. “I'm looking at it as a challenge. I've been around a longtime so this is a challenge that I've never confronted before and I welcome that. It's going to make us think, it'll make us think on the run and that's a good thing sometimes. It's good to shake things up sometimes and this will shake things up.”
EEA GUIDELINES
On Monday, the MA Energy and Environmental Affairs Office (EEA) provided today a revision to the workplace safety and reopening standards for businesses and other entities providing youth and adult amateur sports activities, Phase 3, Step 1 document.
Here is a summary of the updates for our Membership:
Sport & Recreational Activities Allowed by Risk Level During Phase III, Step I
Competitive cheer has been included in the Higher Risk moderate contact category. This is an improvement from the previous identified category of High Risk sustained contact.
Football may conduct Level 1 play indoors but must only engage in Level 2 and 3 activities outdoors. Level 1 play is defined: Individuals or socially distanced group activities (non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work, and drills
Indoor and Outdoor Facility Capacity and Spectator Limits
Capacity limit is 40% maximum occupancy for indoor facilities.
Spectators are limited to two adults (parents/guardians or chaperones) and two siblings of the participating player indoors and outdoors.
EEA has removed specific numbers related to surface limits and instead schools should be guided by social distancing guidelines and facility capacity when determining appropriate numbers on a surface. MIAA sport specific roster and participant limits must be followed.
The MA EEA guidelines are the minimum standard for school districts to adhere to. Final decision on sport participation and guidelines are held at the local level in coordination with local Boards of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.