WILMINGTON — After going nearly two weeks without playing a game due to weather and lack of a pitcher, the Wilmington High Summer Softball team has resumed its season.
The Wildcats (1-4) are also back to playing quality softball, but now their focus is stringing together some victories.
Wilmington fell to undefeated Tewksbury in its first game back, last Wednesday, but the Wildcats thought they had their second win when they jumped out on top of Saugus, the next night.
Trailing, 3-0, the Sachems came back to tie the game in the sixth inning, and then pushed across the winning run, in walk-off fashion, in the bottom of the seventh, at Belmonte MS Field.
“Even though we lost and didn’t necessarily get a ton of hits, a few of our younger girls, especially Lilly Mackenzie and Lexi Engvaldsen (incoming Wilmington High freshmen) are starting to make a lot more solid contact at the plate,” said Wildcats’ coach Taylor Hanley. “It is nice to see how they are coming along.”
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when leading hitter Bella Kieran smacked a double, and ended up scoring on a deep sacrifice fly to left field by Mackenzie.
Wilmington took a 3-0 lead in the fourth with two more runs, once again keyed by a big hit from Kieran. Jenna Sweeney got on with a walk, and she scored when Kieran tripled to the fence. Kieran would then score the second run of the inning when Saugus pitcher Leigha Ventre was unable to field a ground ball up the middle.
The Wildcats could have opened up a bigger lead in the fifth inning as they had several players get on base, only to leave the bases loaded with no runs scored.
“The fifth inning killed us,” said Hanley. “We had some mental mistakes on the base paths, and ended up stranding three runners.”
Audrey Powers had another excellent outing on the mound, with 11 strikeouts, but Wilmington seemed to lose its momentum after not cashing in during the fifth.
Powers had a four-hitter going when Saugus got to her in the sixth, scoring three times to tie the game at 3-3. The Sachems doubled their hit total with four that inning alone.
In the seventh, Maddie led off with a single, but then Ventre retired the next three batters in order to get out of trouble.
Saugus had a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, who ended up getting driven in for the winning run.
Also contributing offensively for the Wildcats were Ashley Forward, with two hits and a stolen base, and Powers had the other hit.
“Maddie had a pretty solid game behind the plate,” said Hanley. “She was able to keep just about everything in front of her.”
The week had started with a rainout against North Reading, so the Wildcats were antsy to get back on the field Wednesday night. Hazel Field in Tewksbury is the home field for both teams, and on this night, Wilmington was the home team.
It was a tight ballgame in the early innings, but the Redmen put up three runs in the third to open up a 5-2 lead. Tewksbury starter Whitney Gigante was outstanding over the last four innings and the Redmen went on to a 6-2 victory, improving their record to 5-0.
After falling behind, 2-0, in the first inning, the Wildcats fought back to tie it at 2-2 with one run each in the first and second innings.
With two outs in the first, Ashley Crawford delivered a single, Bella Kieran walked, and Jenna Sweeney singled to score Crawford from second base.
Lilly Mackenzie led off the Wilmington second inning with a triple. It was actually a fly ball to shallow center that three players converged on, only to have all three miss it. The ball caromed away into right field, allowing Mackenzie to leg out the triple. She scored on a ground ball to first by Lexi Engvaldsen.
Tewksbury used a couple hits and a couple of Wilmington errors to score three times in the top of the third, and Gigante took care of the rest in the 6-2 final, retiring 14 of the last 15 batters while only allowing a base on balls to pitcher Audrey Powers.
Wilmington started this week’s schedule with a game Tuesday night in Winchester, and on Wednesday night the Wildcats were in Reading, with the results of both of those games unavailable as of the Town Crier’s press time. Next Monday evening, Wilmington travels to Blatz Field in Wakefield to take on the Lady Warriors with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm.
