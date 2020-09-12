This story originally ran in the October 14th, 2013 edition of the Town Crier and has since been updated.
Pop Warner Football has been an icon across this country for many, many years. In fact, Pop Warner was named after Glenn Scobey (Pop) Warner, who had the longest continuous coaching career in America at the time of 46 years, who also started youth football in this country. He was the one who, as a collegiate coach, originated many of the simple things that still stand today in the game such as the single wing offense, the screen pass, the punt and he was the one who had the players wear shoulder and thigh pads.
Pop Warner Football spread across the country and today 44 states offer the sport and over 425,000 children participate between football players and cheerleaders.
Here in Wilmington, Pop Warner Football started in 1963 and today the program is still standing strong in its 50th year. Back in 1963, 22 boys were part of the program, which was started by Rico Catalano and former WHS standout quarterback Dicky Allard. Six years later in 1969, there were three teams, A, B and C and the weight limits were 115, 105 and 95 pounds respectively. At that time each team also had a cheerleading squad made up of 12 girls on each team, while 45 girls were named to the Pep Squad. Back then the Wilmington teams were known as ‘The Chargers’ and mostly played their games at the Town Park or at the high school, before eventually switching to play their home games at the Glen Road School, while being affiliated with Pop Warner, and taking on the town’s nickname of the Wildcats.
Today the program is as strong as ever with hundreds of football players and cheerleaders making up six different teams (A, B, C, D1, D2 and E) and they all compete in the Middlesex League. Debbie Smith is in her eighth year as the league’s president, by far the longest stint of the previous four presidents dating back to the early 1990s.
This Saturday, Smith along with many other league volunteers, current and past coaches, parents and players, will be on hand at the League’s 50th Anniversary Gala which will be held at the Montvale Ave Plaza in Stoneham. The large group of people gather together to celebrate 50 years of Wilmington children putting on their equipment and uniforms each and every week over a three month span over the last five decades. They will celebrate knowing that thousands upon thousands of children who grew up playing Pop Warner here in Wilmington, went on to play at the high school, college and professional levels, or have come back to volunteer their own time in the program, or who have started their own family and now bring their own sons and daughters to the fields today. The same Glen Road Field they played on some years ago.
Here’s a timeline of some of the program’s highlights over the last 50 years.
1963
The first team was named ‘The Tigers’ and they played their games at the Glen Road School, including a 30-2 victory over Winchester. After that win, the team announced it was hosting “A Hootenanny” to raise money for the team’s uniforms. The team was coached by Bill Lane and the assistants were Toni Toti and Jimmy Gillis, who a year earlier played for the high school team. Some of the team members included: Paul Fullerton, Buddy Chamberlain, Bill Gustus, Chuck Casey, Bill Pichowicz, Mark O’Reilly, Gary Irwin, Louis Maglio, Eddie Gillis and Ralph DeLisle.
1964
The team was composed of kids aged 11 to 13 including: Paul Coolidge, Tim Loundsbury, Jim Ring, Ricky Meehan, Dave O’Connell, Bill Farnum, John McNevin, Joe Langone, Dickie Gillis, Jimmy Tildsley, Tom Mazzipica, Ricky Everett and Bobby Capozzi.
1965-1967
In 1965, a young kid named Mike Esposito was a member of the Chargers. Then in 1966 the A Team was led by quarterback Paul Lyman, while the team’s co-captains were Dickie Gillis and Rick Smallidge. Among the highlights for the team was a 28-0 win over Stoneham, while that team won the first ever Dual County League Championship title. Some of the other members of the team included Leo Campbell, Mark Jepson, Bobby Gillis, Sid Tildsley and Steve Holloway. Also in ‘66, the league’s first president was named, George Nelson. He was a World War II Veteran. Today he’s 86 years old and works for FTS as a Senior Electrical Engineer.
In 1967, the first ‘Bumper Sticker-Decal Drive' was held. That year some of the members of the team included Esposito, Jack Holloway, Campbell, Jepson, Ray Noel and Rick Howlett and that team ended up taking second place at the Staten Island Statue of Liberty Bowl Game.
1968
This was a very special season in Wilmington. The A Team, playing in the Suburban Pop Warner Football Conference, finished 11-0 on the season. They played their games that season at the high school during the day and at the Town Park for night games. They opened the season up with convincing wins over Belmont (42-20) and Saugus (32-12) before winning five of their next six games by shut out. They closed out the last three regular season games with wins over Wayland, 20-6, Reading 68-8 and then Winchester 26-12. That put the team into the Staten Island Statue of Liberty Bowl Game for the second straight year and this time Wilmington came away with a 22-6 victory.
That team was coached by Paul Marigan with assistants Connie Barry and Ken Cleary. Members of the team included: Robert Smith, David Bloom, Arthur Gilbert, Theron Barden, James DuBuis, Michael Mahoney, Philip Morrissey, Dennis Sullivan, Stephen Coursey, Ray Noel, Peter O’Rourke, James Duffy, Robert Chesney, Stephen DeLisle, Clayton Wentzell, Paul Olson, Barry Aruda, Kevin Mullarkey, Gregory Coolidge, Mark Nelson, Leo Campbell, John Gillis, Rick Howlett, Stephen Peterson, Tom Aprile, Stephen Winston, Jackie Holloway and John Stygles.
The A Team cheerleaders were coached by Mrs. Catalano, who earlier in the season had made the team’s uniforms.
At the end of the season, the league said good-bye to Connie Barry at the American Legion Hall. He was leaving town to enter the US Navy.
1969-1970
Highlights of that 1969 season included a 20-12 win over the Staten Island New York Midgets. In that win, Richie Dunn and Jack Stygles had touchdowns in the third period to break the game open. The game was held in Wilmington for the first time. At halftime of the game, the Wilmington Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps played. Also the parents of the players from Staten Island stayed at the Holiday Inn, and the players stayed with hosts in town.
The highlights from the 1970 season included the ‘A’ team finishing 5-4-1 and playing at Turkin Field in New York on November 28th. The members of that team included: Greg Lyman, John Moran, Captain Carl Butler, Dana Mullarkey, Doug McLain, John Gigliotti, Captain Robert Bavota, Marty Begonis, Marty Tildsley, Robert Burns, John Quinn, Dan Hurley, John Dunn, Robert Peterson, James Stygles, Robert Dorval, Dale Martin, Stephen Bavota, Thomas Buckley, John Quinno, Brian Anderson, Donald O’Connell, William Carroll, John Andrews, John Krasznekewicz, William Sinopoli, Thomas Richards, Chris DiCecca, Richard Zwahlen, John Boudreau, William Bibeau and Kevin Cameron. The coaches included Paul Merigan, Ken Cleary, Larry Noel and Rico Catalano.
After the season was completed, Rico Cataldo announced that he was retiring from involvement in the league.
Aside from the football, the cheerleaders also had a very good season including winning the Dual County League Region title for the third straight year. That team included Mascot Elena-Maria Catalano, Jay Garden, Gail Smith, Captain Paula Kavanaugh, Janet Lawrenson, Barbara Moulton, Donna Mullins, Kathy Barry, Cindy Jepson and Ann Marie Breakey, while the coaches were Janet Flaherty and Peggy Barry.
1970-2009
In 1972, Fred Cain paid for the team to participate in the game in New York. Shortly after that the league was shut down for a little while before it started back up again this time as Wilmington Pop Warner, Inc., behind the efforts of Leonard Howard, John Holloway, Ray Ventura and John Cushing and the games were then switched from Town Park to the Glen Road, which has been the home of the league ever since. In 1978, the year that John Ritchie was named the new varsity coach at Wilmington High School, the cost to play Pop Warner was $15.00 per child.
In 1982, now with four full teams of A through D the respective coaches were Jack Calendrello, Joe Murphy, Joe Lyons and Bill Lee, while the cheerleading coaches were Nancy Miano for the A team, Donna Patterson and Deanna Sampson for the B team, Linda Briggs and Denise DeLucia for C and Dawn Borenstein for the D team. At that time, during the middle of the ‘82 season, an advertisement ran in the Town Crier where the a local Finance Committee was looking to hire a secretary to make $3.84 an hour.
In 1999, the C Team had a 12-0 win over Reading to go to 8-0 on the season. The team was led by quarterback Joe Herra and coached by Steve Layton, Paul Terranova, Bob McCarthy and Rob Patterson. Later that same season, from December 8-12, the A Team Cheerleaders under the direction of current league president Debbie Smith, finished first at the Middlesex League, Eastern Mass and New England competitions, before taking fourth at the Nationals. That year was the start of what has been an incredible ride for the cheerleaders from Wilmington, who have gone on to have six different squads take National Championships, as well as countless number of league, regional, state and New England titles.
In 2000, the Jr. Pee Wee Football team won the New England Regional Championship and in 2003 the same team won the state title and lost in the New England finals.
In 2007, the D1 team lost 7-0 to East Lynn in the Eastern Mass Championship game played at Malden Catholic High School. Several members of that team included James O’Regan, Ryan Carroccino, Matt Penney and Nick Cimaglia, who are four current players on this year’s high school team. That team was coached by Brian Hiltz, Rich Carroccino, Tim Penney, Mike Flynn, Wayne Humphrey and Lou Cimaglia.
In 2008, the program was pleased to announce that for the first time in league history, three members of its organization were named to the All-American Little Scholar Team. Over 7,800 football and cheerleaders applied and all of them had to have at least a 96 percent rate on their report card as well as commit to many off the field activities and making the grade were Brendan Ahern, Brian Priem and Sarah Rakers.
The next year, October 9th, 2009 to be exact put a huge dark cloud over the program. That was the day the program received national attention for the wrong reason. A parent and a coach on a team ended up fighting behind the snack shack. Charges were filed, a trial was held and a not guilty verdict was given out, which ended the controversy.
2010-Present
In 2010, the Pee Wee team went undefeated and were crowned the New England Regional Champions.
The year 2013 was a banner year as the B Football team went to the Eastern Mass Finals for the third straight year, following successful runs as a D and C Teams. After beating Lawrence for the Eastern Mass title, the Wildcats were defeated by North County Panthers, 12-6, in the state championship game.
Also that year, the C Cheerleaders were National Champions.
In 2014, the A Football team lost to Everett in the Eastern Mass semi-finals, while the C Cheerleaders were National and Grand National Champions.
The following year, 2015, the C Team captured the Eastern Mass Championship before moving on to Foley Field in Worcester, losing to North Attleboro, 32-14, despite strong performances by Shane Roberts, Dylan Timmons, Brian Gallucci, Diondre Turner and Adam LeBlanc.
In 2016, both the B and C Football teams made it to the playoffs, losing to Reading (33-12) and Chelmsford (50-30), respectively.
Then in 2019, the D Cheerleading team captured the National Championship title in Florida, while, the B Team finished second.
Information on the league over the last 50 years was provided by league officials, as well as Town Crier archives.
