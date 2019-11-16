LAWRENCE – If you are going to win a championship at any level, you need your best players to step up in your biggest games. In the case of the Central Catholic Football team, who is seeking a Division 1 North Sectional title and a potential Super Bowl bid, they got just what they needed out of one of their best players last Saturday afternoon, when senior defensive tackle Dominic Pedi rose to the occasion time and time again for the Raiders in their dramatic 39-37 win over Everett in the Division 1 North semifinals.
Pedi of course was not alone in helping the No. 1 seed Raiders beat No. 4 Everett for the second consecutive year in the semifinals. From quarterback Ayden Pereira’s three touchdown passes to Nick Donato’s 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, there were heroes aplenty for the Raiders. But the Wilmington native Pedi was one of the biggest, with nine tackles from his defensive end position. More important than any individual accolades, however, Pedi was more focused on what the Raiders accomplished as a team.
“That was a crazy game. It was a very intense the entire, but I thought we played well the entire game,” Pedi said. “It was a very tough game, but we never gave up, and it was great to get the win. I feel great about playing well, but really the reason I played well is because everybody did what they had to do. I just listened to the coaches and did what they told me to do.”
Listening to coaching instructions has never been a problem for Pedi, who has impressed Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos with not only his athletic ability on the field, but his great attitude off the field.
“He’s a great kid to coach. He is very coachable,” Adamopoulos said. “He listens to what the coaches say and he applies it to the game. He is a very athletic defensive lineman.”
Being coachable is one thing, but Adamopoulos says it is more than just coachability that makes Pedi such a great player.
“He’s a little undersized as a defensive lineman when going against a team like Everett, but we move him around and shift him,” Adamopoulos said. “He is pretty quick, and he never stops playing. There are times I will be watching film and I see a play, and it looks like the play is over, but all of a sudden he will be appear on the screen and be making the play.”
That never say die attitude is something that Pedi takes a lot of pride in. Along with his football exploits, Pedi also stars for the Central Baseball team as a pitcher, and has committed to play baseball at Western New England College in the Fall of 2020. He brings that all out attitude with him in both sports.
“I like hearing that, because it is something I really believe in,” Pedi said. “I like to play whistle to whistle. You’ve got to play hard all the time if you want to win.”
But as great as the win over Everett was, there is still some unfinished business for the Raiders, as waiting for them this weekend is a rematch with No. 2 seed St. John’s Prep, the same St. John’s Prep team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season. Last season, like this season, the Raiders defeated Lexington in the first round before pulling out a win over Everett in the semifinals.
Unfortunately for the Raiders their season came to an end the following week with a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion St John’s Prep in the sectional finals. Pedi is looking forward to the opportunity to meet St. John’s Prep again.
“We definitely want to get a win over them,” Pedi said. “The seniors on this team have never beaten St. John’s, so you know we want to beat them. It is great that we have another chance to beat them.”
As if beating St. John’s Prep and earning a spot in the state semifinals were not motivation enough, Pedi also has an extra source of motivation inspiring him to earn another win.
“I don’t want the season to end,” Pedi said. “That’s the one thing I have been saying is that I am not ready to be done yet. I love these guys too much to be done. I don’t want the season to be over until (Super Bowl Saturday) December 7.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.