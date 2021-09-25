TYNGSBORO – Things weren’t perfect for the Wilmington High Football team last Friday night against non-league opponent Greater Lowell, as for the second week in a row they got off to a slow start and struggled at times throughout the game.
However, while it may not have been perfect, the Wildcats also showed that they have the ability to pull off a big play when they need it, as they were able to overcome their less than perfect performance on their way to a 29-7 victory over the Gryphons at Harold O. Bell Field to even their record on the season at 1-1.
Leading only 15-7 at the half, the Wildcats pulled away late in the game on their way to clinching their first win of the 2021 campaign. As happy as Wilmington coach Craig Turner was to see his team get into the win column, he would like to see his team overcome their penchant for slow starts.
In their season opener last week against Woburn, the Wildcats dug themselves a 21-0 hole before putting together a great second half, but still falling by a score of 27-19.
“We have to figure something out with our starts. That is just unacceptable,” Wilmington Turner said. “Greater Lowell played really tough and really physical and they made us work for it, but I don’t think we came ready to play. I think they were looking ahead to next Friday (Billerica), frankly.”
While the Wildcats did struggle in the first half, they technically got off to about as strong as possible, getting on the board less than two minutes into the game.
After holding the Gryphons to a three and out on their opening possession, senior John Germano returned the ensuing punt 65 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown just 1:46 into the game. Germano would also kick the extra point and the Wildcats had themselves a quick 7-0 lead. It was the second punt return for a touchdown in as many weeks for Germano, who had a 74-yard return for a score against Woburn.
“I think that was as much a blessing as a curse,” Turner said of the early score. “It was great to get a big play like that, but our kids saw that and I think they thought it would be a walk in the park. But Greater Lowell had other ideas. They played really tough, so a lot of credit to them. We have to learn to play to our level all the time, and necessarily to what is going around us. We just did not execute well enough.”
Greater Lowell did indeed fight back. After the teams traded three-and-outs on their next possessions, Greater Lowell got on the board. Having been stifled in the run game in their first two possessions, the Gryphons began to mix in the pass and put together their most effective drive of the game, marching 56 yards in 11 plays to tie the game. Completions of 12, nine and six yards on the drive, along with a conversion of a fourth-and-four play, moved the ball down to the Wilmington 17-yard line. On the next play, junior quarterback Ryan Bracetty connected with senior wide receiver Nesly Sainvil in the corner of the end zone on the final play of the first quarter, tying the score at 7-7 after Jayson Frasca’s extra point.
It didn’t stay tied for long, however, as the Wildcats jumped back on top on the ensuing possession, with another big play leading to the score. Facing a third-and-17 from their own 48-yard line, senior quarterback Pedro Germano connected with wide open sophomore Mike Lawler for a 43-yard gain down to the Gryphon nine yard line for a first and goal for Wilmington.
Three plays later, senior running back Marcello Misuraca (20 carries, 93 yards) went over right tackle from a yard out for the first of his two touchdowns of the game to extend the Wildcats lead, and when senior Gavin Erickson ran in the two point conversion, Wilmington had an eight point lead at 15-7, with 7:50 left in the first half.
That was also how the teams would go to the half, and the score would remain that way until late in the third quarter after Wilmington fumbled on their opening possession of the second half.
A little later in the quarter, the Wildcats would strike quickly to extend their lead. On the first play after forcing a Greater Lowell punt on their next possession, Erickson (4 carries, 92 yards) took an inside handoff, and then burst to the outside for a 77-yard touchdown run to extend the Wilmington lead to 21-7 with 2:23 left in the quarter after a failed two point conversion attempt.
“We just ran our double handoff play, which is kind of like a Wing-T special of the offense,” Turner said. “We had been kind of holding it for a big spot. We thought first down, and we had just gotten the ball back was the right time. We really blocked it up perfect with Luke Murphy coming through pulling and we got a great kickout block from our guard, Ali Aboukel. And then, Gavin just kind of creased it. He is a great player.”
Greater Lowell attempted to get back in the game, but any thoughts of that were quickly dashed when Erickson came up with a big play one defense, picking off a Gracetty pass to set the Wildcats up for another score. Erickson actually picked off the pass at about the Gryphon 35-yard line and returned it inside the ten yard line, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the ball back on the Gryphon 45-yard line.
It hardly mattered, however, as Wilmington proceeded to go on a five-play, 55-yard drive capped by an eight-yard run by Misuraca with 6:42 left in the game, for his second touchdown of the game. Misuraca also did most of the work on the drive, picking up 43 yards on the grounded. When Lawler ran in the two point conversion, the Wildcat held a comfortable 29-7 lead and coasted to victory from there.
Billerica up next
Wilmington will host non-league rival Billerica on Friday night at 7:00 pm at Alumni Field in their home opener, a game that has special meaning to Turner and the rest of his family who reside in Billerica. Turner was part of a Super Bowl championship team while a sophomore at Billerica High, and is looking forward to the opportunity to coach against his alma mater on Friday night, and more importantly, get the Wildcats another win.
It will not be easy however, as Billerica will bring a 2-0 record into the game, having defeated MVC rival Lowell 35-14 in their season opener, followed by a 22-14 win over non-league rival Westford Academy this past Friday night.
“Billerica is tough. They beat a really good Lowell team last week pretty handily on the road,” Turner said. “We played seven-on-seven’s with them all summer, so we know them very well, and they know us very well. I think the kids are excited for it.
“It will be pretty interesting for me to be on the opposite sideline of Billerica. I think the kids are excited for it, and not for nothing, but I think the town gets excited for it, because it is an old school MVC matchup. I think people in the town like to see us go against those teams, and it is a chance for us to go against one of the more consistent, better programs in the area. We like to put ourselves in these types of game.”
