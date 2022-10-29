WILMINGTON – When it comes to sports, you always hear the saying ‘pick each other up’.
Well, that was certainly the case on Tuesday afternoon, when the Wilmington High School girls’ cross-country team needed a win in order to complete the regular season undefeated, while vying for the program’s second straight league championship title.
Throughout the season, the ‘Cats have been led by a strong front pack, and the leader of it has been sophomore Addy Hunt. She has had a marvelous season – and career – to this point and in this meet, she didn’t have her best race, according to head coach Joe Patrone, so her teammates picked her up. Junior Hannah Bryson came through with a tremendous performance to take first overall, while Hunt came in second with a strong push in the end, which was the difference in Wilmington slightly finishing ahead of the Warriors at 27-30.
“I think that this may be the first time in school history that the girls cross country team finished the season undefeated and won the Middlesex Freedom Division title for the second time in two years,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “Addy has had a great season as her only loss in a dual meet was to her teammate Hannah today. Hannah finished the dual meet portion of the season with losses only to Addy and (Anna) Lonergan of Watertown. Addy and Hannah have been an incredible one-two punch all season with Charlotte, Mallory, and Mia doing great to help us win all of our meets. Both teams have just done so well this season and have worked hard to earn these accomplishments.”
Bryson took the title with a time of 19:31. She waited a few seconds to catch her breath and to see who would take second.
“Addy came in second with a very strong last 200 meters that saw her get passed by a Wakefield girl, but then outkicked the girl in the last 100 meters to come in second in 19:44.0,” said Patrone.
After that, Charlotte Kiley continued her torrid season and incredible improvement and times by taking fourth overall at 20:14. Senior Mallory Brown, in her first season with the team, ran a solid time of 20:34, good for eighth place. She was followed by Mia Stryhalaleck who was 14th in 22:54.0, Bella Zaya (17th in 26:17.0) and Cayley Israelson (18th in 30:07.0).
BOYS CC
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats were defeated by a very strong Wakefield team, 15-48, which ended the ‘Cats regular season with a 2-4 overall record.
“The boys were up against a very strong and deep Wakefield team and despite running very well came up short,” said Patrone.
Wilmington was once again led by sophomore Dean Ciampa, who was sixth overall with a time of 17:22.0.
“Dean ran very well as he kept up with their top runners for much of the race and kicked strong in the last one hundred meters to run fifteen seconds faster than he did last week against Melrose,” said Patrone.
Coming in behind Ciampa included Jameson Burns, who was 14th at 18:17, Roman Moretti, who was 15th at 18:18, Gavin Dong, who was 16th at 18:21 and Vihbush Sivakumar, who was 21st at 18:42 to round out Wilmington’s top five finishers.
Also competing included Noah Carriere (22nd, 18:46), Brayden Gorski (23rd, 18:47), Michael Dynan (29th, 19:33), Conor Burns (31st, 19:41), Nathan Cardin (32nd, 20:09), Spencer Bagtaz (33rd, 20:34), Evan Cummings (36th, 21:27) and Nick Samaha (37th, 21:42).
Both teams will now compete at the Middlesex League Championship on Monday, October 31st, at Woburn Country Club. There is a freshman race at 2:30, the boys varsity is at 3:00, the girls varsity is at 3:30, the boys JV race is at 4:00, and the girls JV race is at 4:30.
The Town Crier will have more on the league championship title in next week's edition.
