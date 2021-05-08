Recently, the Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreational Facility Committee met to discuss the next step in the hopeful process of the Town of Wilmington acquiring a new Ice Rink/Sports Facility.
“We met with the Edge Sports Group which develops sports centers in partnership with public entities and they provided some great insight for the committee,” said Mark DiGiovanni, the chair of the committee. “They stressed the importance of receiving feedback from the community, so that is essentially our next step.
“The committee met again last week to brainstorm questions that we may want to ask about the town’s sports and recreation needs in a community survey. We will meet again on May 11th with the objective of finalizing a short survey that can be sent out to the community.”
Besides the survey, the Committee has also discussed at length four different possible destinations for the facility, with great assistance from Town Engineer Paul Alunni.
“We had previously reviewed town owned parcels of land that might work well to be the home of such facility,” said DiGiovanni. “The Edge indicated that for a public/private partnership to work best, we'd be looking at more than just one sheet of ice. It would probably need to be 1.5 to 2 sheets of ice along with a 30,000 square foot mixed use space which would most likely require around seven acres of land or so.
“Of the four sites that have been identified: Whitefield, Town Recycling, Town Park and Grove Ave, it appears as though all have that amount of acreage except for the Groove Ave site. With that, we may go back and take another last look of town owned land that is seven acres or more, but for now we are focusing on the survey.”
Another topic of discussion at the meeting came from other committee members, who wanted to know more about the possibility of a public-private partnership, should this be the avenue the town takes.
“There is a strong inclination on this committee to have a public-private partnership to get this endeavor off the ground and make it a reality, especially considering all the other needs we have in town, including a new Senior Center, new Town Hall, and a new school,” said DiGiovanni.
