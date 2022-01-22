WOBURN – A week ago, the Wilmington High School Wrestling team combined to go 4-0, which brought their record to 6-3 on the season. This past week the good fortunes continued as the 'Cats ended in a tie in their league meet against Watertown and followed that up with a 12th place performance – despite being extremely short-handed – at a tremendously competitive Woburn Invitational, which featured a large number of outstanding Division 1 programs.
Perennial D1 state contender St. John's Prep won the meet with 278.5 points, completely blowing away the rest of the field. Andover was second with 169 points, followed by Minnechaug Regional, Bridgewater-Raynham and Newton South. Wilmington finished with 39 points.
“We wrestled really tough in a really tough invitational meet, with a lot of great teams,” said first-year head coach Peter Mitchell. “We had a few guys out of the line-up and we were already missing three weight classes (because we don't have anyone for those spots). We had two other guys who had medical defaults, so we were a little shorthanded.”
Only one grappler placed and that was Julien Cella at 138 pounds as he finished in third place. Two other guys finished 2-2 on the day, another went 1-2 and four others went 0-2. Cella was certainly the highlight. He first pinned Andover's Henry Prussman at 1:58 and then lost to Belmont's Nadim Bashdady in a close 3-2 decision. After that Cella won his next four matches, all out of the consolation bracket with decisions over Alexander Heim of Nashoba Regional (2-0), Chuck Mercuri of Chelmsford (9-1), Victor Majias of St. John's Prep (6-0) before pinning Lowell's Hussein Alobandi at the 4:12 mark.
“Julien looked like he took a step up this weekend with his wrestling,” said Mitchell. “I have really been impressed with how far he has come and how hard he has worked. He is really wrestling well right now. He is in the weight room all of the time. He's just so funky and it's hard to explain. He's like that (former standout wrestler) Roman Walsh type where he's just so hard-nosed, so tough and you can't put the kid on his back. He's strong as an ox. To go against some of the competition that he did, a number of kids from Division 1 programs, should really help him (moving forward).”
Both Luke Vitale (126) and Marcello Misuraca (182) finished 2-2 on the day. Vitale pinned Kyler na of Agawam at the 55 second mark and then lost to Brendan Delaney of Braintree by pin. After that Vitale rallied back to beat Bridgewater-Raynham's Brendan Rosher, 10-2, before losing a close decision, 7-5 to Nashoba's Dylan Brown.
Misuraca was pinned by the No. 1 ranked kid in the state in his 182-pound class, Joshua Cordio of Nashoba, before rallying back himself to win the next two, both by pins over Belmont's Nate Hartley at 2:16 and Woburn's Justin Servelian at 3:23. In his last match, Misuraca was pinned by Newton North's Ian Cotter at the 1:25 mark.
“I thought Luke Vitale looked really good and Marcello Misuraca wrestled the number one kid in the state (in his weight class). That kid was a beast, my goodness, just huge, huge. Marcello lost there but had a real strong day finishing 2-2,” said Mitchell.
At 220 pounds, Dempsey Murphy finished 1-2 which included pinning Chelmsford's Ian Mwang at the 2:29 mark. Brian Duggan (145), Adam LeBlanc (152), Mohaned Said (160) and Elijah Valdivieso (285) all finished 0-2.
“Adam LeBlanc had easily the toughest weight class on the day. There were some tough, tough kids there, including the number one kid in the state, an Andover kid who was really good and not sure where he is ranked,” said Mitchell.
Three days before that, the 'Cats ended in a 42-42 tie with Watertown, bringing the team's record to 6-3-1 overall. The Wildcats had four forfeit losses, while Watertown had one, with Cella winning at 138.
Wilmington then had six pin victories, five of them under a minute including Vitale at 26 seconds, LeBlanc at 30 seconds, Duggan at 55 seconds, Said at 41 seconds and Valdivieso also at 41 seconds.
“Elijah Valdivieso had a big win for us at heavyweight. He bumped up from 220 pounds to wrestle their heavyweight, who weighed 270 pounds. His match was the biggest performance of the night.
“Captain Luke Vitale at 126 started us off with a quick pin. Brian Duggan had another big win at 145. Adam LeBlanc is back in and looking like he hadn't missed a beat. Mohaned Said won his match by pin at 160. Jack Rooney pinned his opponent in the first period,” said Mitchell.
Rooney pinned Stefano Salvucci at the 1:22 mark to round out the wins.
Wilmington faced Arlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Wakefield on Saturday morning.
