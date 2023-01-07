ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, INDIANA/WILMINGTON – Back in December of 2016, Olivia Wingate was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year. During that calendar season, she netted 17 goals as a member of the two-win girls hockey team and then was one of the top soccer players in the entire state, leading the girls' soccer team to an unbeaten regular season and league championship title.
In December of 2019, a panel of 10 sportswriters/coaches and fans voted Wingate as the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Decade. She earned that honor mostly for her soccer career, which included two years at WHS, playing two years for the US National Under 16 and Under 18 teams, and then moving on to earn a full athletic scholarship to play two years of Division 1 college soccer at the prestigious Notre Dame University.
Now three years later (pretend the story came out last week) in December of 2022, Wingate was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year once again. This past fall, she finished up an absolutely incredible soccer season at Notre Dame. She was named to the All ACC team as a striker, and to the ACC All-Academic team. She was also named a third team All-American, after helping the team finish 17-3-3 overall, which included winning three games in the NCAA Tournament, before falling to UNC, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round.
Next week, on January 12th, the National Women's Soccer League will be holding its draft and it's highly expected that Wingate will be chosen by one of the 12-teams. If that does indeed happen, she'll become the first female athlete to play professional soccer in the United States. Back in 2010, former WHS and UMass Lowell standout Kat Strazzere played one year in Finland.
In the eyes of the Town Crier, Wingate is one of the four all-time greatest female athletes in Wilmington history. Both Jeanne Ashworth (skating) and Megan Donnelly (field hockey) competed in the Olympics, and then Lisa Cutone played both field hockey and tennis at Harvard University. Certainly what Wingate accomplished at WHS and then Notre Dame, puts her in that elite company.
“I think Olivia is arguably one of the best athletes Wilmington High School has ever seen,” said WHS girls soccer coach Sue Hendee, back in 2016. “What people like best about her, is not her ability to score goals, but how she is as a teammate. She's extremely humble. No one has ever said a bad word about her. I think they are just so surprised how team-oriented she plays all of the time.”
In her two years of high school, Wingate helped lead Wilmington to a combined 33-0-3 regular season record with two league titles. She played in just half the season as a junior coming back from an injury and scored 12 goals in 10 games. She missed six games as a senior to compete for the US National team and scored 17 goals and added 5 assists in just 13 games. For her efforts, she was named the Middlesex League Division 2, the Lowell Sun, the Eastern Mass and Massachusetts Division 2 Player of the Year, as well as both a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic.
THE FINAL RUN
In 2018, Wingate, a freshman at the time, appeared in all 18 games for the Fighting Irish, made seven starts and scored her first collegiate goal in a road game at Butler and added another in a comeback win over Cincinnati.
As a sophomore, she played in all 21 games, starting 13 and finished with two goals and one assist. She netted tallies against St. John's and then netted the lone goal in a huge 1-1, double overtime tie with Duke University.
In 2020, as a junior, the team played just 11 games due to COVID. She finished that season with one goal coming against Miami.
In 2021, she really upped her game a few levels. She started all 22 games, finished third on the team in goals with seven and third on the team in points with 19, including tied for second in assists with five. She had a number of big goals, including the equalizer against Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She was named to the Third Team All-ACC, to the United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Region and to the ACC All-Academic Team.
Then came this year, where she put it all together and had an absolutely incredible season.
“For Olivia, I'm just super proud of her. It wasn't always easy for her. Some players who reach her level, where she got to this past year, they start off at a pretty high point, but she really had to work at it,” said ND head coach Nate Norman. “She persevered, she went through obstacles, she went through adversities and over the last couple of years, especially this past year, it all came together because of all of her hard work, her dedication and motivation. She is a relentless worker. Anybody can see her natural speed and athleticism, but it's rare that you have that kind of athleticism combined with someone who is willing to work that hard, to press and also defend as well as she does and be that complete player.”
On the season, Wingate finished with 14 goals and 5 assists coming in 23 games. She ranked second on the team in goals, second in assists, first in shots and had three game winning goals. Notre Dame outscored teams 56-16 and she had 40 percent of the goals.
Wingate helped Notre Dame finish the regular season with a 13-2-2 overall record. In the ACC Tournament, they topped No. 6 Pittsburgh, 2-1, in penalty kicks, before losing to No. 2 ranked Florida State, 4-3 in penalty kicks.
From there, ND was seed No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament and knocked off Omaha (5-0), Santa Clara (4-0) and TCU (2-0) before losing to No. 2 seed North Carolina, 2-0. Wingate had three goals in the tournament, with two against Omaha and one against TCU.
“I think we had a fantastic tournament and although it ended earlier than we wanted, I'm so proud of our team,” said Wingate. “We earned a No. 1 seed overall and getting to play those tough tournament games at home was a huge advantage for us. To have my last home game for Notre Dame be against UNC for a chance at the Final Four was truly a dream. They're such a great program and it's always a battle when you play them. We had our chances and dominated the last bit of the game but we were ultimately unable to come back from the 2-0 deficit. My parents were there in the stands and although I was extremely upset afterwards, I'm glad I got to end my career for ND outside of Alumni Stadium with them.”
Wingate finished her career with 26 goals and 11 assists. But if you ask her, none of her stats mean squat.
“Overall, I am just so grateful to have been able to play for Notre Dame and will cherish those five years forever. This past season was one that pushed our program forward and I'm proud to have been a part of that. I'm also very honored to have won some wonderful awards this year and have been recognized for all the work I've put in. It all went by way too quick,” she said.
This past year, Wingate became much more of a complete player. Yes she has that blazing speed, but more importantly, she was able to finish her scoring chances with a lot more frequency.
“That is something that she has been working on for five years, just becoming more comfortable around the goal whether it's on breakaways or getting crosses or just being able to shift the ball around the edge of the box and finish,” said Norman. “For her, I think the Sky's the Limit. I think she can become a better pro player than she was in college which I think will be exciting to be able to watch her career at it develops here.”
PRO CAREER AWAITS
Come January 12th, the NWSL Draft will be hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and will air live on the CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Wingate's name is almost guaranteed to be selected at the NWSL Draft.
“Olivia has that built in work ethic and mentality because it's unbelievable of what she puts into it. That helps her with her natural athletic gifts and that will allow her to transition to the pro game,” said Norman. “The more efficient she can become in front of the goal, I think it really important at that level. The chances (to score) just become fewer and fewer and you need to be able to take them when you get them. That's probably the biggest thing. When you play at the pro level, you get paid to score goals essentially and the more she can become comfortable, especially with what she did for us the last two years and she stays on that trajectory, she'll be successful as a pro.”
Norman was asked, in his opinion, if he believes Wingate can adjust and settle into the league as a first-year pro player, assuming she is indeed chosen.
“I think she has a really great chance of being a successful pro player. It is such an athletic league and she offers something that you can't teach. For her, I think she has a good chance to transition to that level pretty well. Sometimes you get these really good soccer players who are not the athletes that they need to be at that level. It's just really difficult for them because they can't handle the speed of what's going on. Olivia should be able to do that, and that should help her become a real solid professional player. She'll need to stick at it and keep evolving.
“When you become a pro player, you get in there and you have to regain your confidence a little bit, because you go in and these teams have already been solidified with their main players and you're the young person trying to fit in. If she can keep her confidence high, go in there and believe in herself, she'll definitely transition very well in that league.”
