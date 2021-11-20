BILLERICA – A week earlier, the Wilmington High School Cheerleading team crushed it at the Middlesex League Competition, outscoring the entire league and taking home the Freedom Division title for the third straight season (not counting last year when there was no competition).
The Wildcats kept up that great performance this past weekend at the Division 3 North Sectionals held at the new gorgeous Billerica Memorial High School. Wilmington scored 88.3 points, which was slightly behind winner Dracut (89.1) and slightly ahead of third place Tewksbury (87).
“We compete in a very strong Division 3 (section),” said head coach Christina Zuccaro. “The team's performance improved from last week at the Middlesex League. We executed our skills with more difficulty and precision. I am very proud of how we performed on Sunday. A few minor mistakes left us without a perfect performance, but our best yet this season.”
The members of the team include: Mary Almas, Reaghan Brady, Julia Campbell, Tori Ciampa, Kaleigh Cunningham, Emma Erickson, Allison Fogg, Sarah Gillespie, Isabella Iascone, Kelci MacKenzie, Madisyn Murray, Janelle Penney, Grace Ryan and Tiffanie Smith. Ciampa, Foresyth and Nally are the tri-captains.
This weekend, the 'Cats will try to earn another trophy as they will compete in the State Championships to be held on Sunday at Worcester State University. The 'Cats are scheduled to compete at 1:20 pm.
