WILMINGTON — Wilmington resident and parent of a high school senior, Matthew Savage advocated for spectators to be allowed at sports games for the winter season at the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night.
“I’m very saddened to hear that the Middlesex League has banned spectators from winter sports,” he said in his public comment. “To take away the opportunity for [these athletes] to share their last moments in athletics with their parents is unconscionable.”
Expressing disappointment for being left out of the league’s decision, he went through some example capacities allowed in each Middlesex League team’s ice hockey rink.
“At the most there’d be 80 spectators at each game, or 40 where only one spectator is allowed per student. Most rinks ... have seating capacity of at least 1,000 spectators.”
Also considering basketball games, he said that the highest capacity that could be reached for any of these facilities given the limited number of students allowed per team would be less than 10% — well below the 40% permitted.
Savage said that the decision of the league is not only unfair to student athletes but also inexplicable.
“This rule does not follow any scientific or statistical guidance given by the state or by MIAA,” he continued.
He went on to appeal to the superintendent to reconsider, sharing that many parents with whom he’s spoken are willing to do whatever it takes to meet guidelines including social distancing, signing in, and purchasing thermal thermometers. They’re also starting a petition.
Wilmington Athletic Director Mia Muzio announced later in the meeting that no spectators will be allowed for the winter sports season of the Middlesex League. When asked about the rationale for this decision, she maintained that it was decided in agreement with the rest of the league.
“The consensus seemed to be that the main priority is allowing student athletes to play and that spectators come second,” she explained. She also talked about how the league considered the ability to livestream as many games as possible a compromise from having indoor spectators at events.
Going into further detail, she discussed the league’s decision to err on the side of caution with regards to indoor capacity, even if the game spaces allow for 40% of capacity to be met. She mentioned concerns from the league’s Athletic Directors for monitoring spectators’ mask-wearing and social distancing and exposure to employees working in these spaces.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand jumped in for support, recognizing that COVID-19 cases are still going up and each community has different metrics.
“Moving indoors is causing concern,” he said. “There’s enough to contend with and to be concerned about as it relates to the athletes. Spectators weren’t considered to be a priority.” However, he implied that this could change going forward.
The School Committee members were largely in support of allowing one or even two spectators per student athlete. David Ragsdale established that spectators should still be considered even if they’re not the top priority for having a winter season. He said, “There are reasonable questions about why sports are deemed safe enough to play but adding one spectator is considered unreasonable.”
Muzio responded that the decision was made across the whole district and not with just Wilmington in mind.
Jo Newhouse cast doubt on the “compromise” proposed to having spectators: livestreaming games to be watched at home.
“I’d like to see if the Middlesex League would reconsider,” she said. “For some of these kids, it’ll be the last time that they get out on the basketball court.”
She agreed that having one or two parents per student athlete would not come anywhere close to reaching the capacity of any facility where games would be played.
Acknowledging that further discussion would be appropriate given input from parents, Steve Bjork also said that he could see the other side.
“I understand where the idea of spectators wasn’t necessarily considered as fully as it might’ve been.”
Jenn Bryson suggested prioritizing upperclassmen or just seniors for the one to two spectators so long as safety comes first.
In Tuesday's Boston Herald, Burlington High Athletic Director Shaun Hart said that the league has no intention of changing the rule back.
“Why would we bring anybody in that could risk our students a chance at a season,” Hart said to the Herald's Matt Feld. “We have so many to watch content from our league’s athletic events — games, interviews, you name it we have it all.
“There were a million different facility issues. Schools are moving storage out of gyms just to have basketball. In all actuality we’re watching cases go up, and while that’s happening we’re trying to give everything we can to student-athletes safely. Parents assume that just because we’re playing hockey, they’re obligated to be there, too. They’re not.”
Both Brand and Muzio said during the SC Meeting that the Middlesex League Athletic Directors and Superintendents would be meeting again soon and would certainly talk about the community feedback surrounding this decision.
