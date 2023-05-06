WILMINGTON – Jack Salvador had a perfect kind of day last Tuesday.
A member of the Wilmington Little League Major Orioles team, the right-handed pitcher fanned 17 batters in a row until a ground out to first baseman Cameron Jong capped off the performance of a lifetime. That final out earned him a perfect game, as he led his team to a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays held at Rotary Park.
His coach Brian Kane, has been in the dugouts for over 30 years, and said he can’t remember the last time a perfect game happened in the Major League Division.
For Salvador, he gave all of the credit to the eight players who were on the field with him.
“It felt really good, but I’m happy that my teammates made the plays they needed to at the end and get that perfect game,” said Salvador, who also recorded two hits at the plate. “The help of my teammates definitely helped me get the perfect game.”
The 12-year old has been pitching since the third grade, but took the time last summer to perfect his game. With his fastball now reaching speeds of 65 miles per hour, Salvador is a threat on the mound.
“Over the summer I worked with my dad to try to get more speed off my fastball,” he said. “That helped my game.”
Although Salvador has been developing a curveball, throwing his fastball for strikes is what led to success on Tuesday.
“I was just throwing strikes,” said Salvador. “I didn’t throw one curveball that game.”
While throwing a perfect game requires a high level of focus and hard work, something as magical as Salvador’s performance must first be manifested.
“That day at school I was thinking about it,” he said. “It was a possibility but I didn’t think it was going to happen. By the fourth inning I was thinking I have a shot at throwing a perfect game.”
As that vision became a reality in the fifth inning, Kane didn’t hesitate to let his starter go the distance, joking to Salvador that he would be pulled from the game.
“He said I was going to come out in the fifth,” Salvador recalled with a laugh.
“I honestly don’t remember a perfect game in the Wilmington Little League majors,” said Kane. “I’m sure there has been, but I don’t remember any recently.”
Just two games into a full-time role on the mound, Kane was even more impressed by Salvador’s 17-strikeout outing.
“He’s a great kid. Before this year he was always team first in terms of we needed him to catch, and he didn’t really pitch much. For him to come out and pitch like that in game two was great,” he said. It was a great accomplishment for him but he’s a team first player too, that’s what I’m happy about.”
As Salvador continues his last season with the Orioles before moving up a division, he has his eyes set on a championship.
“(I want to) keep on playing well and playing good baseball with my teammates,” he said.
After this season, he plans to play for his middle school squad before shifting his focus to playing for Wilmington High School.
“Hopefully I’ll make the varsity team my sophomore year,” he said.
That sounds like a “perfect” plan.
