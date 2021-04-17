WILMINGTON – Basically around the time the pandemic happened, or actually a few weeks or months before then, I started some projects here with the paper which involved some extensive research. I wrote a column about my 25 years here, recapping events, games and stories and then I did a story ranking the Top-25 running backs in the history of the football program.
When the pandemic hit, I started to do research on getting every score of every Wilmington High Football game, since I already had a copy of every game Tewksbury has played. That led me to the idea of writing a book about the history of WHS Football and I'm roughly halfway through the first rough copy.
After that came projects of naming the athletes of the decade for every sport in Wilmington and Tewksbury and now I have decided to name the best athletes for 12 different sports here in Wilmington and Tewksbury. Certainly the research has been quite extensive and if you check out my office here at my house, there's about 30 notebooks all across the room, binders of Town Crier archive books, copies of yearbooks, and of course crumbs of potato chips. I've been able to finally empty out some of those notebooks and put together what I believe are the 15 greatest players from the WHS Boys Basketball program.
To do this project is very difficult and as I said before, it's impossible to compare generations, so I tried to take the players who made the most impact during their careers, while taking into account their accolades, accomplishments, overall talent, while learning a lot about each candidate through archives and historians. The only rule is players who didn't graduate from WHS are not eligible.
In last week's opener of the series with the girls soccer team, I played coach and put lines together. Here I'll do the same thing … just I'll do it after you read through the 15 players' bios. Feel free to let me know your opinions, if you agree or disagree with the selections.
Also, the selections are in alphabetical order with the exception of Fahey and Lombard, for page layout purposes.
KEITH ARNOLD
A Hall of Famer who had the reputation as being one of the all-time greats, Arnold could bury the basket with the best of them. Although the team struggled for wins, especially his senior year without Jon Fairfield, Arnold still averaged 21 points a game, including scoring a career high 32 in a 66-58 win over North Reading, while in the same week he scored 27 in a 76-36 win over Lowell and then 20 in the team's dismal 91-37 loss to Stoneham.
He went on to play two years at Central Connecticut. Arnold then enjoyed a long and tremendous coaching career, mostly with boys teams down on the Cape, and retired in 2020.
CONNOR BENNETT
A wonderful story about a wonderful human being, Bennett, 6-foot-10, left WHS after scoring his 1,000th point in the final minute of his final game, to walk-on to D1 UMass-Lowell two years later.
In high school, he became the fourth player in program history to reach four digits. During his senior year, he was named the Middlesex League's Freedom Division Player of the Year after averaging 23.9 points per game, 17 rebounds and 7 steals. He had three games of 30 or more points and finished with 1,001 points.
GREG CARDELLO
Cardello, at 6-foot-5, is one of three members on this All-Time team, who lost a high school season due to injury, his coming in his junior year. He is considered one of the all-time best post players in program history. As a senior, the center was a double-double machine, especially in big MVC wins over Billerica and Chelmsford.
He went on to play four years at Salem State and had tremendous success, finishing with 1,135 points, putting him 18th all-time in school history.
JON FAIRFIELD
Although he attended Indiana University on a track scholarship, the 6-foot-6 center had an absolutely phenomenal basketball career at WHS, which was cut short his senior year with a knee injury. Still despite missing that entire season, he finished his career with 717 points. As a junior, he was named to the Lowell Suburban Team after finishing the season with 356 points, including a school record 57 points in a win over Burlington. He averaged 25.4 points per game.
He ended up as a two-time all-conference selection, and was named to the All-State team in 1963.
WINSTON FAIRFIELD
While his brother went to Indiana University on a track scholarship, Winston went there as well on a basketball scholarship. He played 32 games at Indiana, finishing with 50 career points and 106 rebounds for the D1 powerhouse, being named as an All-League Big-10 selection.
At WHS, Fairfield, who stood at 6-feet-11 inches, was the first to reach 1,000 points in a career. During his senior year, he averaged 40 points a game, yes 40, and was named the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP, was a Lowell Sun All-Star, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and finished that season scoring 558 points which still stands today as a MVC league record for one season.
He, like his brother, are members of the WHS Hall of Fame.
DENNIS INGRAM
A four-year player, who graduated in 1999, Ingram finished his career with 852 points, at the time, among the top scorers in the history of the program. He was instrumental in the team's first Cape Ann League championship in 1997. As a senior, the team failed to qualify for the state tournament, yet he still led the CAL in scoring and was named to the All-Conference team.
A WHS Hall of Famer, he went on and played at Framingham State for several years and is currently the head coach of the Wildcats.
DENNIS MURPHY
Murphy played on teams that weren't that successful, including 1971, a season that saw the 'Cats finish with a 4-15 record. During those 19 games, Murphy finished with 349 points, averaging 18.4 per game (before the three-pointer came into play), giving him a two-year total of 633. During his junior year, he had a monster game of 35 points and 34 rebounds in a win over Lowell Trade.
A terrific three-sport athlete, Murphy graduated from WHS and went on to play at Merrimack College.
VALENCE NWACHUKWU
In all of my years of covering Coach McCune's great teams, if there was a shot to be made to win a game, I'm picking Valence. By far, in terms of just shooting, in my mind, no one was better. Sure, they were better all-around players, but in terms of putting his arms and legs into a shot with the most perfect form, Valence wins that category hands down.
He only played at WHS for two years, which in this case walks a fine line when you are talking about all-time greatest players, but in his case, the impact that he made to this program proves that he belongs as one of the all-time best players. After moving here from Oregon, he was part of two league title teams, a team that went to the sectional final, while during his senior year, he was named the Cape Ann League's Player of the Year, and an All-Scholastic after scoring 350 points and averaging 19.4 points per game.
CRAIG OSGOOD
While the player above him in my opinion ranks No. 1 as a shooter, this guy here ranks No. 1 in the best hoop player I have ever seen from WHS. The game against North Cambridge Catholic in the sectional semi-finals of the 2002 season says it all. He literally put the team on his back in the second half and carried them into the Tsongas Arena for the finale. He drained 27 points that night and was just absolutely on another planet than everyone else.
JAMEY ROBICHAUD
Knowing Jamey for many years, I always knew that he was an outstanding athlete, but going through the archives, I don't think there was a game in three years where he didn't finish with a double-double. At 6-feet-5 inches, he was a two-time All-Conference and a three-time all-star selection and was part of a Merrimack Valley Conference championship team.
During the 1989 season, as a junior, he ranked third in MVC Division 2 in scoring with 17.2 points per game.
He went on to play at Southern Methodist University.
ERIC SWIEZYNSKI
Swiezynski played all four years on the Wildcats’ varsity squad and helped lead the Wildcats to their first ever Cape Ann League title. A year later, Swiezynski broke his wrist and the team missed out on the playoffs, before he came back during his junior and senior seasons to lead the team to the Division 3 North Quarterfinal rounds.
He averaged 22 points per game during his final two seasons, was named the Cape Ann League Player of the Year twice, was named a Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, was nominated for the McDonald’s All-Star Game and finished his career with 1,088 points. He has since been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame.
After WHS, he went on to score over 1,000 points at St. Michael's College.
SCOTT SWIEZYNSKI
A tremendous three-sport athlete, who was a lay-up choice for the Hall of Fame, Swiezynski finished his career with 873 points, was part of the first ever Cape Ann League Championship team, and during his senior season, helped the 'Cats advance to the second round of the tournament.
A strong post player, he was extremely smooth around the basket and has a great soft touch for a shot, was an outstanding rebounder and defender for the 'Cats.
VINNY SCIFO
Just like Jon Fairfield and Cardello, Scifo missed his senior year because of an injury and would have surpassed 1,000 career points. Gifted with pure athleticism in both basketball and baseball, Scifo averaged 16.5 points and 18.3 points per game during his sophomore and junior seasons, being named all-conference both times. He finished out his career of 2+ seasons with 801 points. He did it all on the court with his shooting, his speed in transition and his defense.
His basketball playing days ended after his junior year and he went on to play four years at shortstop for the UMass-Amherst baseball team, becoming the first WHS kid to go to a D1 program in 19 years.
ZACK FAHEY
Fahey played a major role as part of three consecutive league championship teams. The 6-foot guard averaged 20.8 points per game as a senior and was named the Cape Ann League's Player of the Year after helping the 'Cats reach the Division 3 North Sectional Final.
While he finished his career with 880 points, ranking him in the top-10 of all-time, his senior season he scored 30 or more points three times, including 38 in a first round tournament win, and scored in double figures in all 23 games, an incredible feat.
MIKE LOMBARD
Although there were so many great teams and players during the Jim McCune era, you have to say that when it comes to WHS Basketball, it started with Winston Fairfield in the earlier years and Lombard in the next generation of players.
As a four-year player, the six-foot-eight center helped the 'Cats go from a 1-19 season during his freshman year, to winning a MVC Championship title two years later. During his senior season he was selected as the MVC Most Valuable Player as well as both a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, while he was also named the Lowell Sun’s Player of the Year three times. He went on to have a terrific career at Dartmouth College, including setting a school record with eight steals in a game against Cornell, while he also was named the Team’s MVP and was named to the Ivy League’s Honor Roll during the 1991-’92 season, his final year.
A WHS Hall of Famer, Lombard coached at Littleton High for many years, having a great success.
COACH: JIM MCCUNE
Jim McCune, 1,000 percent of the time. The guy could take five kids who never played basketball before and turn them into a respectable team. He was awesome behind the bench with three hundred wins, nine league titles, three trips to the sectional final. Besides the best high school basketball coach that I have ever seen, he is great friend, who is sorely missed around here, especially by me.
LINE-UPS
Think about this for a minute. I said this last week with the girls' soccer team in terms of the collection of athletes they had upfront and on the defensive side, but here on the basketball court, my starting five would consist of Winston and Jon Fairfield, Mike Lombard, Eric Swiezynski and Craig Osgood. No opposing player would get a single rebound — not one and getting shots off, yeah good luck... Osgood and Swiezynski could chuck up outside shots all day and whatever they missed would be gobbled up by four guys well over 6-foot-4.
While that's impressive, the next five guys, are also all Giants and that would be Bennett, Cardello and Robichaud, with Nwachukwu and Fahey as the guards. Imagine that's your second team? Wow.
The third group is still exceptionally good with the likes of a strong inside presence with Scott Swiezynski and Murphy, along with a terrific backcourt with Scifo and Arnold, and the athleticism of Ingram.
I have to say that so far the two teams I have put together would never lose a game … well maybe one time, it could happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.