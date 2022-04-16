STONEHAM – The Wilmington High School Girls' Outdoor Track-and-Field team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a convincing 106-30 victory over Stoneham on Monday afternoon. The win extends the program's dual meet win streak to eight, dating back to the 2019 season winning the last meet of the season, and then going 5-0 last spring.
“We have a bit of a break from meets as our next meet is not for over two weeks (on April 28th) so we are going to put in a lot of hard work in this time as we ready ourselves for the big meets against Melrose and Burlington in the next few weeks,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “I was very proud of the way the girls came out and competed and we are hoping to get better and better as we head into the invitational meets later this season.”
As been the case the last year-plus, Wilmington was led by senior Celia Kulis, who this time took home all three first places, winning the 110-meter hurdles (14.9), the high jump (5-2) and also the shot put (26-10).
“Celia is showing the potential to be All-State Champ in the hurdles as she broke the 15 second barrier with a 14.9 time,” said Patrone.
Besides her strong showing in the hurdles, she also led a potent attack in the other two events.
“The high jump was once again a shining event for us as we swept all three places and had three girls jump five feet or higher,” said Patrone. “Celia once again beat Mollie (Osgood) on misses as they both cleared 5-2 and both of them had very, very good attempts where they almost cleared 5-4. Kayla Flynn tied her personal best as she cleared 5-0 and had very good attempts at 5-2.
“Celia also threw the shot put as we needed her to get an official mark as she readies herself for the pentathlon. She threw a personal best of 26-10 and sophomore Ava Kennedy scored her first points with a personal best throw of 23-11.50 (to finish third).”
In addition, Flynn picked up a second place in the triple jump (29-0) and Osgood added a third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.6 seconds.
Five other athletes also scored in two individual events each. Hannah Bryson took home the two-mile at 13:24.2 and she also had a personal best time of 80.5 to take second in the 400-meter hurdles. Patrone said that he dropped Alison Doherty down to the 100-meters and she responded by winning it at 13.4 seconds, while also adding a third in the long jump at 13-02.75. In the same two events, Maddie Mulas was third in the 100 at 13.9 and second in the long jump at 13-05.
Senior Sarah LaVita picked up ten of the team's points with first places in the javelin (100-06) and discus (98-06) and newcomer Alli Ganley was first in the long jump (13-8) and third in the 200 at 28.9 seconds.
The other individual first places came from Shea Cushing in the mile (5:40.8), Amanda Broussard in the 400 (63.1), Addy Hunt in the 800 (2:35.0) and Kaitlyn Doherty in the 200 (26.9).
“Kaitlyn Doherty moved up to the 200 meters and had a personal best time of 26.9 to win. That time qualified her for the Division 4 State Meet,” said the coach.
Other second places were earned by Hannah Brown in the mile (6:10.5), Emily Grace in the 400 (64.3), Angie Zaykovskaya in the 800 (2:40.9), Molly MacDonald in the javelin (86-09) and Isabelle Puccio in the discus (78-00). Then third places came from Olivia Erler in the two-mile (14:27.3), Neda Stoeva in the triple jump (25-07.50) and Maddie Krueger in the discus (68-00).
Finally, the two relay teams won. The 4x100 team consisted of Mulas, Ali Doherty, MacDonald and Kaitlyn Doherty and they came in at 52.1 seconds, and then the 4x400 team of Zaykovskaya, Grace, Broussard and Hunt came in at 4:37.6.
