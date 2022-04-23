WILMINGTON – One year shy of the 70th anniversary of Wilmington Little League, the organization proudly celebrated its first parade since 2018 to kick off the new season on a beautiful Saturday morning.
Approximately 250 of the 400 youngsters in the program (the older kids had conflicts with other sports) marched from the Town Common to Rotary Park along with the Police and Fire Departments, and other featured guests. The march stopped at Rotary Park for additional ceremonies, which included two veterans throwing out the first pitch, a former player performing the National Anthem on his trumpet, followed by three games.
“I thought we had a great day,” said first-year league president Mike Tentindo. “First and foremost, the weather cooperated, so that was challenging for one but we got through it.”
While the weather cooperated, so did a long list of people and organizations, who all made the fun-filled day go so smoothly from start to finish.
“This was my first parade as president and the first one we've had since 2018. The one in 2019 was cancelled due to rain (and then the pandemic cancelled the last two years),” said Tentindo. “What I realized through the process is there's a lot of people who make this happen. It was really cool from my perspective seeing all of the different organizations come together to get it done right.
“A few phone calls and these people were mobilized. The Kiwanis Club does all of the hot dogs for the kids. We had honor guards from the Police and Fire Departments, the Minutemen and the American Legion, they all pulled together in a moment's notice. The Police and Fire Departments, especially Anthony Fiore on the police side, coordinated all of the street closures and on the fire side, we had the trucks in the parade, as well as the honor guards. Those agencies were just phenomenal to work with and it was just so great to see everyone pull together.
“Also, the Wilmington Select Board showed up, Town Manager Jeff Hull came and so did State Representative David Robertson and I had never met him before so I had some real nice conversations with those folks. They all came down and spent the day and marched in the parade, so that was really nice. They were all really engaged, really excited and really happy to be there, like everyone else.”
This year's parade included two additional teams.
“We had a couple of teams participate that we normally wouldn't have. The (Wilmington High School) Varsity Baseball team marched, along with head coach Aldo Caira and assistant coach Connor Zaya. They came down and marched with us and the players went to their old teams if they had one, which was really fun,” said Tentindo. “We also had a Middle School Jr. Select defending state champions team from last spring march with us. They were in this big military vehicle, which was really cool. Those kids were in uniform and had their banner.
“I think it was really neat for the younger kids, both the boys and the girls, to see the varsity players, to see the middle school championship team and players, and get to meet and chat with them. That was neat and kind of a full circle moment for them.”
From there, the players gathered at Rotary Park and after a few guest speakers, Joey Dynan, a senior co-captain on the high school team and former little league player, performed the National Anthem on his trumpet.
After that, two local residents, Norm Stone and Rafael Cruz, both Veterans, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. That followed with the first of three games on the night, with the Major League Orioles defending their league title, matched up against the Yankees.
“We had three games after the parade, which is different from years past. The Orioles played the Yankees and then we had our other two major league teams play afterwards with the Red Sox and Royals and those were both really good games.
“Then the 5:30 game we had two of our Triple-A teams play, which is rare for them so they had a fun time down there as well.”
This year, the organization has approximately 400-410 kids involved, including four teams at the Rookie Level, five teams at the Single-A Minor League, six teams at the Triple-A Minor League Level, four teams at the Major League level, two teams at the Intermediate Level (13 year-olds), two Senior League teams, and then the Middle School select team.
“Overall, it was just a really good day. The Kiwanis Club was such a big help cooking the hot dogs. They do it every year and everything goes so well,” said Tentindo. “We gave away a lot of old uniforms and a lot of old stuff that we had and basically had a uniform swap with hats and pants and that went really well.”
Tentindo added that scholarships are being offered to those former players who can apply by going on the league's website. Also, the information regarding the annual Golf Tournament will be released soon, while he said that currently there's about five open spots on the WLL Board of Directors that need to be filled.
“There's a job for everyone, regardless of how much time you can give, we can use the help,” he said.
The Town Crier is asking for all baseball and softball coaches to send in their weekly game reports to jamiepote@hotmail.com.
