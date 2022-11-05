BUZZARDS BAY, MA — Last month, former Wilmington High School star football player John Moriarty was honored as he was one of five athletes enshrined into the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Athletic Hall of Fame.
A lineman, Moriarty transferred to the Academy in the fall of 2012 from St. Thomas in Minnesota and immediately became a factor for Head Coach Jeremy Cameron's squad.
“I am definitely honored to be recognized and inducted into the MMA Hall of Fame, especially as an Offensive Lineman,” said Moriarty. “I never played for the stats or the recognition, just the love of the game, the brotherhood of my teammates, and the chance beat up on the guy lined up across from me each week. I was surprised and honored when I got the call saying I was being inducted.
“MMA is an incredible school with a strong academic program, preparing students to become leaders in many industries across the globe. To be a graduate of the academy and inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for Football is truly an honor.”
In his two seasons with the Buccaneers he helped the offense rank among the national leaders in total offense and rushing offense. In 2013, Moriarty was named to the MASCAC All-Conference team and was a member of the Capital One All-Academic Team.
That same season, he was selected to the D3Football.com All-East Region Team, was a New England Football Writers Association All-Star and was a member of the Hampshire Honor Society.
“My days playing for Wilmington High definitely prepared me well for football at the next level,” he said. “Blocking for my brother Kevin is still the highlight of my career. Coach Mike Barry and his entire staff for the ‘08 and ‘09 seasons were instrumental in helping me build my Offensive Line fundamentals and getting me in front of college coaches and recruits to extend my football career to the collegiate level.”
Moriarty added that the induction ceremony is a night he will never forget, and he wanted to publicly thank his family members, teammates and friends who made it all possible.
“The induction ceremony itself was great. It was awesome to meet with my coaches again, catch the home coming game, meet other HOF members and alumni, and to see how much the campus has grown since I graduated. My Offensive Line coach Mike Rainie sat with us at dinner, he taught me alot and helped me perfect technique while I played for the Bucs, for that I am very thankful.
“My Mom, Dad, and my Aunt Maureen were always huge supporters and my biggest fans throughout my entire career. To have them all at the ceremony meant everything to me and truly made it special. I never would have achieved that recognition without their support since Pop Warner.”
