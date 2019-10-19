On Saturday morning, the fifth annual Tony Alonardo Memorial 5K Road Race was held. One of the participants of the event was Danielle Currier (second from left) who was one of 48 recipients of Tony’s organs and tissues after he passed in 2015. She received his ACL joint to help repair her destroyed knee after a tree landed on her which nearly took her life. Currier flew up from Virginia to first meet the Alonardo Family, daughters Michelle (far left) and Sara (far right) with Tony’s wife Donna, before walking the 5K along with Donna. (photo by Bob DeChiara).