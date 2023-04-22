The spring NCAA season is in full force — track meets, baseball and softball games, and lacrosse contests feature many of Wilmington’s proudest athletes as they continue their collegiate seasons.
Only a freshman, the University of New England’s Sarah LaVita is making quite the impact for the Nor’Easters on the track.
For the week ending in March 26th, LaVita was named as the CCC Women’s Track and Field Rookie of the Week.
In that span, LaVita took first place in the javelin at the Swanson Classic with a school-record throw of 36.21 meters, clearing all other bids by over four meters. The throw also lands the freshman 35th overall on the NCAA Division III Women’s Outdoor Qualifying list.
LaVita also competed in both the shot put (8.79 meters) and hammer throw (18.92 meters) at the Swanson Classic.
On April 1st, LaVita participated in the Tufts Snowflake Classic, posting two third place finishes in the discus (33.94 meters) and the javelin (31.30 meters).
LaVita closed out a spectacular start to the outdoor season with a second place finish in the javelin (34.04 meters) at the Tymann Invitational on April 8th.
The Nor’Easters return to action at the Silfen Invitational on April 14-15 as well as the Saint Joseph’s Relays on April 22nd.
At Bryant, senior Emma Garrity started her outdoor season at the Black and Gold Invitational on April third with a first place finish in the 800-meters (2:13.39).
Garrity continued her success on the track at the UMass Invitational on April 10th, claiming third place in the 400-meter (56.13). In her event, Garrity holds the third-best time in the America East.
The Bulldogs are back in action April 15-16 at the Bucknell Outdoor Classic before the George Davis Invitational on April 22nd.
At Holy Cross, freshman Celia Kulis placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.02) at the Bryant Invitational on April 2nd.
Kulis returns to the track for the Friar Invitational on April 14th as well as the Merrimack Alumni Classic on April 15th.
Merrimack’s Angelina Zaykovskaya finished tenth in the 400-meter with a time of 1:06.23 at the UMass Lowell Invitational to start her spring season on the track.
The freshman continues her outdoor season at the Merrimack College Alumni Classic on April 15th and the George Davis Invitational on April 22nd.
At Bridgewater, Junior Juliana Patrone placed third in the high jump (4'9.75"/1.47m) at the Corsair Classic on April 1st.
Patrone also competed in the high jump at the Springfield College Classic on April 8th, leaping 4'11.75"/1.52m for a fourth place finish.
The Bears are back in action at the Silfen Invitational on April 14-15 as well as the Tufts Sunshine Classic on April 22nd.
Men’s Track and Field
At UMass Lowell, graduate student Joseph Gaudreau’s time of 10.92 was good for second place as well as a personal best in the 100-meter at the UMass Lowell Invitational on March 24th.
At the Colonial Relays the following weekend, Gaudreau contributed to a third-place sprint medley relay squad, posting a time of 3:29.68.
Following two solid performances, Gaudreau wasn’t done just yet. At the Merrimack Invite on April 6th, he posted his second personal best of the spring season, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.64.
The River Hawks are back in action on April 14th between the Larry Ellis Invitational, the Ocean State Invitational, and the Northeast Challenge.
At Assumption, freshman Colby Medeiros opened his outdoor season with a third place finish (4:07.62) in the 1500-meter at the Bridgewater State meet on March 26th.
The following week, the freshman took second (1:56.84) in the 800-meter at the AIC Invite on April 2nd.
He then took seventh (4:22.04) in the mile at the Merrimack College Track Carnival on April 8th.
Medeiros and the Greyhounds continue their season at the Silfen Invitational on April 14th and the SNHU Penmen Relays on April 15th.
At Stonehill, senior Tyler Thomas took 18th in the shotput (12.01 meters) at the UMass Lowell Invitational on March 24th.
Thomas also competed at the Merrimack Track Carnival on April 6th, notching a top-15 finish in the discus (32.28 meters).
Thomas and the Skyhawks are back in action on April 15th for the Merrimack Alumni Classic and April 22nd for the Holy Cross Meet.
At Westfield State, freshman Johnny Ware began his spring season with a 4th place finish in the javelin at the Wesleyan Spring Classic on March 26th.
The next week, Ware posted a second place finish in the javelin (45.48 meters) in what was his first throw at the Corsair Classic on April 1st.
Ware and the Owls return to play at the Jerry Gravel Invitational on April 15th as well as the Trinity College Invitational on April 22nd.
At Worcester State, freshman Andrew Stokes started his spring season in the 800-meter, placing 30th with a time of 2:37.35 at the Bridgewater Invite on March 25th.
At the Corsair Classic on April 1st, the freshman placed 28th with a time of 5:31.05.
Stokes then took 34th (5:11.32) in the 1500-meter at the Jim Sheehan Memorial Meet on April 8th.
Stokes and the Lancers continue their season at the Tufts Sunshine Classic on April 22nd.
Baseball
At Framingham State, freshman Shane Costello was not only named the MASCAC Rookie of the Week for the week ending April 9th, he was also named the MASCAC Baseball Player of the Week.
Already his second Rookie of the Week honor of the season, Costello batted .611, going 11-for-18 with a .667 slugging percentage in a 3-1 week.
In a 15-0 win over Bridgewater State, the freshman went a perfect 5-for-5 with two RBI.
Through 23 games this season, Costello is batting .427 with 15 RBI and 24 runs scored as the Rams are 14-9 on a four game winning streak.
Costello looks to carry this momentum into games against MCLA (April 15th) and Salem State (April 17th).
At Northern Essex, Tristan Ciampa has appeared in six games thus far for the Knights, posting a 5-0 record and a stellar 0.75 ERA.
In a 6-0 win against Oakton Community College on March 14th, Ciampa fanned 14 batters in 6.0 innings en route to the victory.
In an April 2nd 8-0 win over Holyoke, the right-hander tossed five innings, while striking out eight.
The sophomore has totaled 41 strikeouts this season as the Knights are 18-6 with upcoming games against Community College of Rhode Island on April 15th and Fisher College on April 17th.
At Franklin Pierce, senior pitcher Danny Gracia has appeared in five games this season for the Ravens, including a March 26th 13-1 win over Saint Anselm. Gracia tossed 4.0 innings, striking out five in the effort.
Most recently, the right-hander pitched 5.0 innings in an April 8th 10-5 win over Bentley, allowing just two runs and picking up a strikeout.
The Ravens are dominating with a 21-9 record as they approach matchups with Saint Anselm (April 15-16) and Assumption (April 21-23).
Graduate student Carl Beatrice has appeared in nine games this season at Salem State. In a 4-3 win over Lasell on April 4th, the righty tossed 2.1 innings, allowing one hit en route to the win.
Beatrice recorded a season high five punchouts in a March 21st 14-6 loss to Gordon, where he pitched just 1.2 innings.
The Vikings are sitting at 6-16 with games against Bridgewater (April 15th) and Framingham State (April 17th) up next.
Softball
For two consecutive weeks, Framingham State’s Ally Moran was named MASCAC Pitcher of the week.
For the week ending April 9th, the junior pitched a 3-0 week with an ERA of 0.00, striking out 13. Highlighting her streak of performances was her complete game shutout outing over Emmanuel on April 4th where she struck out five, allowing only three hits.
The previous week, Moran again earned a 3-0 week, posting a 0.64 ERA, picking up 12 strikeouts, including 10 between two outings against Mass Maritime in an April 2nd doubleheader.
Moran is 12-3 on the season with a 1.11 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched as the Rams are 17-9 with matchups against MCLA (April 15th) and Salem State (April 17th) approaching.
Men’s Lacrosse
At Seton Hill, freshman Gavin Erickson has appeared in four games this season for the Griffins, including an April 8th 22-8 win over Wheeling where the midfielder had two assists.
The Griffins are 8-3 as they shift their focus to Mercyhurst on April 15th and the University of Tampa on April 22nd.
Women’s Lacrosse
At Colorado Mesa, sophomore goalie Shannon Murphy has appeared in eleven games this season, including a 10-8 win over Fort Lewis on April 14th where she made ten saves.
In back to back outings against Saint Leo (March 21) and Rollins (March 23), Murphy made a season-high 16 saves in both losses.
The Mavericks are off to a 6-5 start with games against CSU Pueblo (April 16) and UCCS (April 21) on the radar.
Women’s Tennis
At Colby Sawyer, senior Emily Hill appeared in a match on March 16th, winning 0-6, 6-4, 10-7 against Salve Regina’s Sailor Nordstrom.
Hill also picked up a win on March 14th 1-6, 7-6 (0-5), 10-5 over SUNY New Paltz’s Onalee Batcheller.
Colby Sawyer sits at 12-7 with matches up next with UMass Boston (April 17th) and Saint Anselm (April 21st).
