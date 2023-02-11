The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is currently in do-or-die mode. Currently ranked 32nd in the division two power rankings, the ‘Cats are sitting in the last seed to crack the state tournament.
To make it even more of a challenge, Melrose (No. 31) and Burlington (No. 33) are slated as Wilmington’s next opponents, creating for a dramatic finish for first year head coach Chris Frissore.
“If we win our last three games, we have a chance to get into the tournament,” said Frissore. “I think we can do it.”
However, with two losses in the past week, there is work that needs to be done in order to make themselves a contender for the postseason.
On Friday night, the ‘Cats dropped a league contest to Stoneham by a score of 57-31.
Playing against a zone has been a struggle for Frissore’s squad all season, running into yet another strong example on Friday.
“They came out in a zone as well, and we’ve been practicing against the zone and trying to get the ball movement but they took it to us,” he said. “We didn’t play very good defense, and we didn’t play very good offense. That was not our best game.”
On Tuesday, Frissore and his team were expecting to see the zone again against a Watertown team who successfully executed the strategy in their first meeting with Wilmington. However, the ‘Cats still couldn’t break through it, losing by a score of 37-23.
“They came at us with the zone again, and we just kept turning it over and throwing it into their hands,” said Frissore. “Our shots too, nothing wanted to fall, especially in the first half.”
After making some adjustments in the second half, the Wildcats started playing their brand of basketball. Despite the effort, it was too little too late for Frissore’s group.
“In the second half, we switched to a zone ourselves and we played good,” said Frissore. “We made a little run but we were down too much at half to come back at that point.”
Eva Boudreau (nine points) and Allesandra Delgenio (six points) served as Wilmington’s leading scorers on Tuesday.
As Frissore looks ahead to the current situation, one particular aspect remains clear.
“We still want to win, you can tell they still want to,” he said. “They fought hard in the second half (with Watertown). We have three games left and right now, we’re ranked thirty-two. Melrose and Burlington are thirty-one and thirty-three, and those are the two teams we play next.”
In order to best prepare the team for what’s next, Frissore plans on preaching taking care of the basketball in practice.
“Limiting turnovers,” said Frissore on what his squad needs to work on. “We started the season turning it over, and in the middle of the season when we would do well is when we don’t turn the ball over. The next couple practices we will just work on making decisions and making good passes.”
If the ‘Cats were to stay at No. 32, they would draw the undefeated No. 1 seed Medfield according to the latest release of power rankings.
To keep their playoff dreams alive, Wilmington will look for wins against upcoming opponents Melrose (5-10), Burlington (6-9), and Medford (7-9).
