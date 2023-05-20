For many Wilmington athletes competing at the collegiate level this spring, their respective seasons have come to a close — and many have made quite the name for themselves.
Bryant’s Emma Garrity continues to impress. At the America East Championships on May 7, the senior took home bronze in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.06, breaking her own previous school record. The Bulldogs finished in fourth place.
The records didn’t stop there. At the Penn Relays on May 29, Garrity and her 4x400 relay team placed second, setting a new school record of 3:46.66.
At the Bucknell Outdoor Classic on April 16, Garrity took to the 800-meter, finishing ninth and setting a new school record time of 2:11.31. She also contributed to a fourth-place finishing 4x800 team (9:24.23).
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
At the University of New England, freshman thrower Sarah LaVita was recently named the Commonwealth Coast Conference Women’s Track and Field Rookie of the Year.
The rookie stood out at the CCC Championships on April 29, taking points in three events. She was second in the javelin (106-1), fourth in the hammer throw (100-7), and sixth in the discus (102-3). The Nor’Easters took third place overall at the event.
Before her Rookie of the Year Award, she was named CCC Rookie of the Week for the second time of the season on April 24 as well as Athlete of the Week for her school record throw of 122 feet, 7 inches in the javelin at the Pine Tree Classic that earned her second place. She also won the javelin (121-2) at the Monks Invitational to begin her star-studded week.
The freshman competed at the Division III Championships on May 6, placing 11th in the javelin (113-7) and 17th in the discus (109-3).
At Springfield, freshman Kaitlyn Doherty competed at the New England Division III Championships on May 6, where her 4x400 relay squad took sixth place with a time of 48.78.
Hannah LaVita also competed, taking 12th in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. The Lions secured 11th place in the effort.
On April 30, the pair was featured at the NEWMAC Championships where the Lions took home fourth place. Doherty’s 4x100-meter squad placed third (48.98) and LaVita’s high jump of 5-175 earned her fifth place.
At the Silfen Invite on April 15, Doherty again competed with her 4x100 team, taking second with a time of 49.16.
Springfield will next take the track this week at the AARTFC Outdoor Championships.
Celia Kulis competed at the New England Championship on May 13, taking fourth in the heptathlon. The Holy Cross freshman highlighted her performance with second-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (14.65) and 800-meter (2:33.86) en route to the team’s sixth-place finish of 42 represented teams.
Kulis competed in the heptathlon at the Patriot League Championship on May 6, placing sixth. Kulis placed fourth in both the 200-meter dash (26.14) and shot put (33-3).
At the Skyhawk Invitational on April 29, Kulis placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.30 as well as earning third-place honors at the Holy Cross Invitational on April 22 (14.26).
Bridgewater State’s Julia Patrone finished 12th (5-05) in the high jump at the Division III New Enland Outdoor Championships on May 6. On April 29, the Bears secured the program’s third straight MASCAC championship.
Patrone previously placed fourth in the high hump (4-11) at the Silfen Invitational on April 15th.
The Bears will next take on the MIT Final Qualifier on May 20.
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
At UMass Lowell, graduate student Joseph Gaudreau picked up right where he left off in the indoor season. At the America East Outdoor Championships on May 7, Gaudreau notched two personal bests in the 400-meter (47.14, first place) and 200-meter (21.57, second place). The sprinter’s efforts were a key contributor to the team’s inaugural outdoor conference championship.
At the Virginia Challenge on April 22, the graduate student’s time of 21.68 in the 200-meter landed him in 15th place. Also competing on April 22 was Sean Riley, who finished seventh in the 1,500-meter run with his time of 4:02.10.
Gaudreau also ran at the Northeast Challenge on April 15, earning a fifth-place in 21.23.
At Assumption, freshman Colby Medeiros placed fourth place (1:54.68) in the 800-meter at the NE10 Championships on May 7, where the team placed third.
At the Skyhawk Invitational on April 30, Medeiros factored in the third place 4x400 relay, notching a 3:37.14 finish.
At Stonehill, senior Tyler Thomas took eighth place in the shot put (39-2) at the Merrimack Alumni Classic on April 15.
The Skyhawks concluded their inaugural Division I season at the New England Championships on Saturday.
At Westfield State, freshman Johnny Ware took second in the javelin with a throw of 166-5 at the Trinity Invitational on April 22 where the team placed fourth overall.
The Owls take on the Last Chance Qualifier on May 18.
At Worcester State, freshman Andrew Stokes finished 28th in the 1500-meter with his time of 4:59.51 at the Sunshine Classic on April 22.
BASEBALL
At Framingham State, freshman Shane Costello recently concluded an impressive start to his collegiate baseball career. Although the top-seeded Rams fell to Mass Maritime in the MASCAC semifinals on May 13, Costello laid down a solid foundation for himself.
In the 8-2 loss, Costello had two hits, including a double, to cap off a season where he hit .358 at the plate with a total of 22 RBI’s.
Costello was also named MASCAC Player and Rookie of the Week on April 10.
At Franklin Pierce, senior pitcher Danny Gracia concluded his season as the Ravens ultimately lost in the NE10 Championship on Saturday to Pace by a score of 9-4.
In a previous tournament game against No. 1 Le Moyne on May 12, the righthander earned the win in nine innings of relief as Franklin Pierce escaped with a 12-7 win. Gracia allowed just one run while striking out two in the effort.
The senior appeared in 10 games this season for the Ravens, posting a 3-1 record with a 5.54 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 innings.
